Fantasy football rankings 2017: Running backs in PPR leagues

Welcome to the 2017 preseason! To get you ready for your drafts, we've got updated rankings of the top 50 running backs in PPR leagues heading into Week 1 of the preseason. Check out our full 2017 fantasy football preview draft guide!
Editor's update: We updated our preseason rankings following the second week of preseason action.
With training camp in full swing and the first preseason games just days away, we here at SB Nation have reracked all of our preseason fantasy rankings. And at running back, our experts have reversed themselves on the subject of who is the No. 1 choice in point-per-reception leagues.
Around the Draft and OTAs, our pick for top PPR back was Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell. But with the season drawing ever closer, it is Arizona’s David Johnson who has reclaimed the top spot in our consensus PPR rankings.
Johnson, who is the top pick in our rankings of the top 150 players overall, had always been running a close second to Bell throughout the offseason. If head coach Bruce Arians follows through on his desire to get Johnson upward of 30 touches per game, DJs PPR value goes even further through the roof. It could also render moot the fact that Bell had just five fewer receptions than Johnson last season, despite playing in four fewer games.
Johnson averaged roughly 23 touches per game last season (293 rushes, 80 receptions), so if that touches number increases by 25 percent, we could be looking at triple-digit receptions.
Bell was dominant in 2016, ranking third in rushing and fourth in overall touches from scrimmage, despite playing in just 12 games. Bell has struggled in his career to play a full schedule because of injuries and suspensions. But with a massive free agency payday looming in 2018, Bell should be motivated like never before to play all 16 games and light up the stat sheet.
Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, despite the possibility of a short suspension to open the season for his domestic violence allegation, ranks third on our PPR list. Johnson proved last season that there’s little to fear in sophomore slumps, even as the Cardinals struggled as a team. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys respond to high expectations with a second-year QB and second-year RB, but as long as he’s on the field, Elliott will produce.
Another second-year player, the Chargers’ Melvin Gordon, came in fourth on our list, just edging veteran LeSean McCoy in Buffalo.
Chicago’s Jordan Howard was sixth in our offseason rankings but drops to 10th on the training camp list, with DeVonta Freeman, Jay Ajayi, Demarco Murray and Lamar Miller ranking six to nine.
Then come the rookies.
Our rankings place Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette, Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, and Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon as 12th, 13th and 15th in PPR leagues. All three are in tremendous spots to secure the lead back role with their teams, despite the presence of familiar veterans such as Chris Ivory, Jonathan Stewart, and Gio Bernard/Jeremy Hill.
None of those veterans is expected to stand in the way of the three rookies from earning major touches right away, and all three could be sneaky sleeper picks, especially in drafts that occur early in the preseason game schedule, if owners are concerned about their prospects for playing time.
Overall rankings, preseason Week 3
(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; AW: Alex Welch; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)
|Rk
|Consensus
|Tm
|SK
|JG
|DG
|AW
|ZS
|JM
|1
|David Johnson
|ARI
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Le'Veon Bell
|PIT
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
|LeSean McCoy
|BUF
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Melvin Gordon
|LAC
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Devonta Freeman
|ATL
|4
|5
|7
|5
|6
|8
|6
|DeMarco Murray
|TEN
|6
|7
|5
|6
|5
|7
|7
|Jay Ajayi
|MIA
|8
|6
|6
|7
|8
|6
|8
|Jordan Howard
|CHI
|7
|9
|9
|8
|9
|9
|8
|Lamar Miller
|HOU
|13
|8
|8
|9
|11
|10
|10
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|12
|14
|16
|13
|7
|3
|11
|Todd Gurley
|LAR
|9
|10
|13
|10
|12
|13
|11
|Leonard Fournette
|JAC
|10
|11
|11
|16
|10
|11
|13
|Isaiah Crowell
|CLE
|11
|12
|15
|11
|13
|12
|14
|Marshawn Lynch
|OAK
|18
|19
|10
|12
|14
|14
|15
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|14
|13
|12
|15
|17
|18
|16
|Ty Montgomery
|GB
|15
|15
|14
|17
|18
|17
|17
|Carlos Hyde
|SF
|16
|16
|17
|18
|15
|15
|17
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|19
|24
|28
|14
|16
|16
|19
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|17
|18
|18
|29
|23
|21
|20
|Mark Ingram
|NO
|21
|17
|20
|22
|29
|20
|21
|Spencer Ware
|KC
|23
|25
|19
|26
|21
|19
|22
|Frank Gore
|IND
|27
|23
|29
|21
|27
|25
|23
|Tevin Coleman
|ATL
|26
|22
|30
|23
|25
|26
|24
|Ameer Abdullah
|DET
|25
|21
|25
|28
|26
|27
|24
|Eddie Lacy
|SEA
|36
|27
|21
|25
|20
|24
|26
|C.J. Anderson
|DEN
|24
|20
|43
|27
|19
|22
|27
|Bilal Powell
|NYJ
|22
|26
|34
|19
|31
|30
|28
|Mike Gillislee
|NE
|28
|31
|39
|31
|22
|23
|29
|Adrian Peterson
|NO
|32
|29
|26
|33
|28
|28
|30
|Doug Martin
|TB
|33
|28
|27
|36
|37
|33
|31
|Paul Perkins
|NYG
|30
|30
|46
|30
|30
|29
|32
|Theo Riddick
|DET
|29
|32
|44
|24
|34
|35
|33
|LeGarrette Blount
|PHI
|35
|38
|32
|41
|24
|31
|34
|Danny Woodhead
|BAL
|20
|33
|40
|20
|44
|47
|35
|Matt Forte
|NYJ
|41
|37
|36
|35
|32
|34
|36
|Robert Kelley
|WAS
|40
|40
|31
|43
|33
|32
|37
|Jonathan Stewart
|CAR
|45
|41
|22
|42
|36
|36
|38
|C.J. Prosise
|SEA
|37
|39
|41
|34
|39
|40
|39
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|CLE
|34
|34
|45
|32
|48
|44
|40
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|42
|49
|35
|44
|35
|38
|41
|James White
|NE
|38
|35
|--
|40
|38
|41
|41
|Latavius Murray
|MIN
|--
|36
|24
|--
|41
|43
|43
|Terrance West
|BAL
|31
|--
|33
|--
|42
|45
|44
|Kareem Hunt
|KC
|39
|44
|--
|38
|47
|42
|45
|Jeremy Hill
|CIN
|--
|--
|23
|--
|45
|46
|46
|Samaje Perine
|WAS
|49
|47
|--
|37
|46
|39
|47
|Rex Burkhead
|NE
|--
|--
|38
|--
|34
|50
|48
|Darren Sproles
|PHI
|43
|46
|47
|39
|--
|--
|49
|Giovani Bernard
|CIN
|47
|43
|42
|48
|49
|49
|50
|Darren McFadden
|DAL
|44
|--
|49
|--
|--
|37
|--
|Thomas Rawls
|SEA
|46
|--
|--
|--
|40
|--
|--
|Jamaal Charles
|DEN
|--
|42
|--
|47
|--
|48
|--
|Shane Vereen
|NYG
|--
|--
|37
|49
|--
|--
|--
|Chris Thompson
|WAS
|--
|48
|--
|45
|50
|--
|--
|Dion Lewis
|NE
|--
|45
|48
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Alvin Kamara
|NO
|--
|--
|--
|46
|--
|--
|--
|Jacquizz Rodgers
|TB
|48
|--
|50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Jamaal Williams
|GB
|50
|50
|--
|50
|--
|--
