Fantasy football rankings 2017: Running backs in PPR leagues

Welcome to the 2017 preseason! To get you ready for your drafts, we've got updated rankings of the top 50 running backs in PPR leagues heading into Week 1 of the preseason. Check out our full 2017 fantasy football preview draft guide!

Editor's update: We updated our preseason rankings following the second week of preseason action.

With training camp in full swing and the first preseason games just days away, we here at SB Nation have reracked all of our preseason fantasy rankings. And at running back, our experts have reversed themselves on the subject of who is the No. 1 choice in point-per-reception leagues.

Around the Draft and OTAs, our pick for top PPR back was Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell. But with the season drawing ever closer, it is Arizona’s David Johnson who has reclaimed the top spot in our consensus PPR rankings.

Johnson, who is the top pick in our rankings of the top 150 players overall, had always been running a close second to Bell throughout the offseason. If head coach Bruce Arians follows through on his desire to get Johnson upward of 30 touches per game, DJs PPR value goes even further through the roof. It could also render moot the fact that Bell had just five fewer receptions than Johnson last season, despite playing in four fewer games.

Johnson averaged roughly 23 touches per game last season (293 rushes, 80 receptions), so if that touches number increases by 25 percent, we could be looking at triple-digit receptions.

Bell was dominant in 2016, ranking third in rushing and fourth in overall touches from scrimmage, despite playing in just 12 games. Bell has struggled in his career to play a full schedule because of injuries and suspensions. But with a massive free agency payday looming in 2018, Bell should be motivated like never before to play all 16 games and light up the stat sheet.

Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott, despite the possibility of a short suspension to open the season for his domestic violence allegation, ranks third on our PPR list. Johnson proved last season that there’s little to fear in sophomore slumps, even as the Cardinals struggled as a team. It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys respond to high expectations with a second-year QB and second-year RB, but as long as he’s on the field, Elliott will produce.

Another second-year player, the Chargers’ Melvin Gordon, came in fourth on our list, just edging veteran LeSean McCoy in Buffalo.

Chicago’s Jordan Howard was sixth in our offseason rankings but drops to 10th on the training camp list, with DeVonta Freeman, Jay Ajayi, Demarco Murray and Lamar Miller ranking six to nine.

Then come the rookies.

Our rankings place Jacksonville’s Leonard Fournette, Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey, and Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon as 12th, 13th and 15th in PPR leagues. All three are in tremendous spots to secure the lead back role with their teams, despite the presence of familiar veterans such as Chris Ivory, Jonathan Stewart, and Gio Bernard/Jeremy Hill.

None of those veterans is expected to stand in the way of the three rookies from earning major touches right away, and all three could be sneaky sleeper picks, especially in drafts that occur early in the preseason game schedule, if owners are concerned about their prospects for playing time.

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; AW: Alex Welch; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

Rk Consensus Tm SK JG DG AW ZS JM 1 David Johnson ARI 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 Le'Veon Bell PIT 2 1 2 2 2 2 3 LeSean McCoy BUF 3 3 4 3 3 4 4 Melvin Gordon LAC 5 4 3 4 4 5 5 Devonta Freeman ATL 4 5 7 5 6 8 6 DeMarco Murray TEN 6 7 5 6 5 7 7 Jay Ajayi MIA 8 6 6 7 8 6 8 Jordan Howard CHI 7 9 9 8 9 9 8 Lamar Miller HOU 13 8 8 9 11 10 10 Ezekiel Elliott DAL 12 14 16 13 7 3 11 Todd Gurley LAR 9 10 13 10 12 13 11 Leonard Fournette JAC 10 11 11 16 10 11 13 Isaiah Crowell CLE 11 12 15 11 13 12 14 Marshawn Lynch OAK 18 19 10 12 14 14 15 Christian McCaffrey CAR 14 13 12 15 17 18 16 Ty Montgomery GB 15 15 14 17 18 17 17 Carlos Hyde SF 16 16 17 18 15 15 17 Joe Mixon CIN 19 24 28 14 16 16 19 Dalvin Cook MIN 17 18 18 29 23 21 20 Mark Ingram NO 21 17 20 22 29 20 21 Spencer Ware KC 23 25 19 26 21 19 22 Frank Gore IND 27 23 29 21 27 25 23 Tevin Coleman ATL 26 22 30 23 25 26 24 Ameer Abdullah DET 25 21 25 28 26 27 24 Eddie Lacy SEA 36 27 21 25 20 24 26 C.J. Anderson DEN 24 20 43 27 19 22 27 Bilal Powell NYJ 22 26 34 19 31 30 28 Mike Gillislee NE 28 31 39 31 22 23 29 Adrian Peterson NO 32 29 26 33 28 28 30 Doug Martin TB 33 28 27 36 37 33 31 Paul Perkins NYG 30 30 46 30 30 29 32 Theo Riddick DET 29 32 44 24 34 35 33 LeGarrette Blount PHI 35 38 32 41 24 31 34 Danny Woodhead BAL 20 33 40 20 44 47 35 Matt Forte NYJ 41 37 36 35 32 34 36 Robert Kelley WAS 40 40 31 43 33 32 37 Jonathan Stewart CAR 45 41 22 42 36 36 38 C.J. Prosise SEA 37 39 41 34 39 40 39 Duke Johnson Jr. CLE 34 34 45 32 48 44 40 Derrick Henry TEN 42 49 35 44 35 38 41 James White NE 38 35 -- 40 38 41 41 Latavius Murray MIN -- 36 24 -- 41 43 43 Terrance West BAL 31 -- 33 -- 42 45 44 Kareem Hunt KC 39 44 -- 38 47 42 45 Jeremy Hill CIN -- -- 23 -- 45 46 46 Samaje Perine WAS 49 47 -- 37 46 39 47 Rex Burkhead NE -- -- 38 -- 34 50 48 Darren Sproles PHI 43 46 47 39 -- -- 49 Giovani Bernard CIN 47 43 42 48 49 49 50 Darren McFadden DAL 44 -- 49 -- -- 37 -- Thomas Rawls SEA 46 -- -- -- 40 -- -- Jamaal Charles DEN -- 42 -- 47 -- 48 -- Shane Vereen NYG -- -- 37 49 -- -- -- Chris Thompson WAS -- 48 -- 45 50 -- -- Dion Lewis NE -- 45 48 -- -- -- -- Alvin Kamara NO -- -- -- 46 -- -- -- Jacquizz Rodgers TB 48 -- 50 -- -- -- -- Jamaal Williams GB 50 50 -- 50 -- --

