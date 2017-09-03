Fantasy football rankings 2017: Running backs in standard leagues

Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

The preseason is midway over, so we updated our rankings of the top running backs in fantasy football.

With the preseason winding down, it won't be long until the fantasy football season begins.

In the meantime, you likely have at least one more draft to complete before the regular season begins. Waiting this long to draft was actually a smart move on your part, being that there are so many key players injured heading into Week 1.

At running back, we've seen Jay Ajayi, Devonta Freeman, Jordan Howard, Matt Forte, and Ezekiel Elliott all dealing with various issues that could affect their Week 1 availability. The good news is most, if not all of them will be healthy enough to play in Week 1.

Elliott’s pending appeal of his six-game suspension could lead to him playing in Week 1 as well, though his status is easily the murkiest of any big-name running back. For now, we’re doing an updated set of fantasy rankings that reflect Elliott being suspended for six games. That means guys like Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris are legitimate fantasy options entering the 2017 season.

Running back (standard) rankings, preseason Week 3

(SK: Scott Kaliska; JG: Jeff Goldberg; DG: Derek Gordon; AW: Alex Welch; ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

