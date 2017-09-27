Fantasy football rankings 2017: Quarterbacks for NFL Week 4

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Here are our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4.

Who would have predicted that Case Keenum and Jacoby Brissett would outscore Aaron Rodgers? Week 3 was completely unpredictable for most fantasy quarterbacks. Keenum rebounded mightily from his previous outing. He torched the Buccaneers for 369 yards passing and three touchdowns. If it was his last start this season, he really made it count. Brissett showed his duel threat abilities against the Browns. He threw for a touchdown, 259 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns. His prospects for a repeat take a hit with his matchup against the mighty Seattle defense.

Tom Brady and Russell Wilson led all fantasy quarterbacks for Week 3. Brady is living up to his ADP and shouldn’t have any trouble remaining there throughout 2017. Wilson had his best fantasy game of the season and should have another great outing against Indianapolis this week. It’s a home game on Sunday night, which usually brings out the best in Wilson and the Seattle offense.

Andrew Luck won’t be returning this week but it looks like we’ll be seeing him soon. If he begins to practice, we could see him starting by Week 6 or 7. Week 5 seems like a stretch since Luck hasn’t thrown a pass since 2016. Brissett will be holding down the fort in the meantime.

Sam Bradford status for Week 4 is up in the air. He remains week to week, so make sure he isn’t your primary starter for this week. Minnesota faces Detroit’s defense in a tough matchup. If Bradford can’t go, Keenum would get his third consecutive start.

My sleeper pick for week 4 is Trevor Siemian. Kirk Cousins lit up the Oakland secondary that Siemian faces this week. I probably wouldn’t be picking Siemian if this game was on the road. It’s not, so he’s a safe bet in my books with the home start. He should be widely available in most leagues since he posted a stinker last week. I’m sure he look more like his first two weeks of this season against the Raiders. I think he’ll pass for 260 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback rankings, Week 4

(SK: Scott Kaliska; DG: Derek Gordon; KB: Kyle Bennett ZS: Zach Senvisky; JM: Jason Marcum)

