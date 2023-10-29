Fantasy Football: Quarterbacks lead early Week 9 waiver wire pickups

A plethora of fantasy-relevant quarterbacks (Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, just to name a few) suffered injuries in Week 8. But there are some options on the waiver wire that could provide some help ahead of Week 9.

Remember all those awkward camera shots of Will Levis going through his draft-day fall? Remember when the Titans set Levis as their third-string quarterback to start the season?

Well, Levis' performance in Week 8 is making those memories seem ridiculous.

Four touchdowns. 238 passing yards. And the victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Not bad for a rookie making his first start.

Levis was slinging it downfield with authority, helping DeAndre Hopkins (4-128-3) to his biggest game of the year. Levis might've had an even more impressive game if Chigoziem Okonkwo hadn't dropped a wide-open pass that would've gained a lot of yards.

It's probably too early to crown Levis as the Titans' now-and-future answer at quarterback, but it was a great start nonetheless. The Titans also have an amazing schedule moving forward for a fantasy passer, so go get Levis if you need QB help.

A lot of Sam Howell's season this year has been all about the sacks he's taken, but he's had his moments. Few moments were as big as his Week 8 performance, a 31.98 fantasy-point outing against the Eagles (his highest total of the season). His yardage and passing touchdowns on the day were also a season-high.

Yes, the sacks are a major detriment, but Howell is approaching every-week consideration, especially with the fantasy quarterback position being rough this year. Consider this last call for the Commanders QB.

It wasn't his best outing of the year, but Gardner Minshew made it two straight two-passing-touchdown games (he also rushed for two TDs in Week 7). More importantly, Minshew helped the major fantasy players on the Colts offense (Michael Pittman Jr., Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Zack Moss) to solid days in Week 8.

The Colts are starting to take shape as a potential fantasy carnival — a team that can score points but can't stop opponents from scoring. The quarterback of a team like that has fantasy value.

You could do worse if you need a quarterback streamer.