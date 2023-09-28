Fantasy Football: Quarterback starts and sits for Week 4

Starts and sits is here to help fantasy managers make those all important last minute lineup decisions .While we won’t tell you about obvious starts such as Christian McCaffrey or Justin Jefferson, we will find players you may be waffling about and help you make a decision.

Let’s look at quarterbacks for Week 4.

He’s back! Perhaps the most fun fantasy quarterback in the league, Jameis Winston is either going to throw for 500 yards and four touchdowns, or he is going to throw four interceptions. Maybe even both! Winston’s season debut comes against the team that drafted him, and you have to feel like there is a fire in his belly to go out and chuck the football. Tampa Bay has a solid defense, but Winston’s weapons give him a lot of wiggle room. He is the ultimate boom or bust quarterback this week, and I think he goes boom in a big way.

One of the surprise fantasy quarterback booms this season has been rookie CJ Stroud who has given two back to back solid performances behind a solid offensive line and up and coming receiving core. This week Stroud draws a Pittsburgh Steelers team that struggles to stop the pass against guys like Jimmy Garoppolo and Deshaun Watson. Stroud is better than both those guys and is primed for another 300 yard game. Fire Stroud up as a fringe QB1.

The quickly ending fairytale that was Sam Howell is about to hit another bump in the road. Coming off of the worst game of his young career getting throttled by the Buffalo Bills, Howell does not find any worse of a defense in the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders still have an offensive line that is struggling mightily, and going up against perhaps the best defensive line in the league is certainly not the answer. It could be another bad day at the office for Howell, who might need to be sent to waivers in single quarterback leagues.

So far this season Jordan Love has exceeded expectations in both real life football and for fantasy managers, ending up as the fourth highest scoring quarterback through three weeks. This week he gets a division rival Detroit Lions team that gave up over 300 yards and three touchdowns to Geno Smith two weeks ago. This game could end up a shoot out, and with Christian Watson potentially back in the line up, Love becomes all the more tempting. Love is a top 10 option this week.

Mac Jones has been a decent fantasy option so far this season with solid yardage and touchdowns counts against good defenses. This week however, Jones is walking into a hornets nest that is a pissed off Dallas Cowboys defense who will be happy to take their frustrations out on the New England Patriots quarterback. As if they needed any added motivation, Jones’ extra curricular activities with Sauce Gardner likely upset defensive players everywhere, and Jones may feel it Sunday afternoon. This Dallas defense is already not friendly to fantasy quarterbacks, it certainly doesn’t get better here.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire