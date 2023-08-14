Fantasy Football QB Tiers for 2023: Fields, Burrow join elite group

Week 1 of NFL preseason action is officially in the books. First impressions for a number of players across the fantasy landscape are already leading to shifts in draft stock, so now is the time to dig in and develop your league-winning draft strategies. There is arguably no decision more difficult than choosing which quarterback will anchor your fantasy squad, and today, we're spotlighting signal callers in our final positional tiers preview.

Our 2023 Fantasy Football Draft Guide is packed with industry expert analysis, positional tiers, mock drafts, player profiles, rankings for multiple scoring formats, and so much more. The array of tools at your disposal will surely help you dominate your fantasy drafts this year, and our experts will continue to provide insight on crucial topics ahead of the season. If you’re looking for that additional edge on draft day, you’ve come to the right place.

With our positional tiers, you can gain a better understanding of the positional landscape with projections and keynotes of those that land in each. We will be zeroing in on tiers one and two, featuring this year's superstars and candidates who can make that leap at the end of the season.

Have a look!

Don’t miss any of our 2023 Draft Guide previews! Follow along throughout the summer and see all of them here.

Tier One - Superstars

On a per-game basis, these were the six highest-scoring fantasy quarterbacks in 2022. Every QB1 overall since 2018 by both total fantasy points and weekly average is featured on this list. Mahomes, Jackson, Hurts and Allen were in Tier One last year while Fields and Burrow are the newcomers. The quarterbacks in this group range from sneaky runners with otherworldly passing production to historically productive quarterbacks on the ground. All of them are a threat to lead the position in scoring in 2023.

Tier Two - Next In Line

The major candidates to make the leap into Tier One next year are all bunched into this group. Watson has already reached that height, but his first season in Cleveland was a disaster. Tagovailoa produced like a top-flight quarterback when active last year, but a clean bill of health has been far from a guarantee for him. Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick from Florida, is the least household name of the cohort. After posting the greatest workout metrics for a quarterback in the history of the NFL Scouting Combine, our rankers are betting on him being a prolific runner out of the gate.

If you want to see the rest of the tiers, click here and use code BERRY20 for 20% off.