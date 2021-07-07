Fantasy football QB rankings: Eagles' Jalen Hurts makes top 10

Is Hurts really a top 10 fantasy quarterback? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

A lot of Eagles fans were outraged by QB Jalen Hurts being left off NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms’ list of the top 40 signal-callers in the league. That was beyond ridiculous.

Hurts leading the Eagles to a deep playoff run in 2021? Almost equally ridiculous.

Hurts leading your fantasy team to a deep playoff run and some potential cash in your pocket this season? Significantly less ridiculous.

Pro Football Focus polled its fantasy experts on the top 10 fantasy QBs for the 2021 season and Hurts came in at No. 8, ahead of Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow, among others.

Here are the top 10, according to PFF’s experts:

Top-10 quarterback rankings



Who did we leave out? pic.twitter.com/uiVEN9szeK — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 7, 2021

Hurts started the final four games for the Eagles in 2020. Even with the clunker he threw up in the season finale against Washington, Hurts still ranked ninth among NFL QBs and 11th among all players in fantasy points in a standard league, according to Sportradar.

As you can see by the list above, one common thread in most of them is their ability to hurt you with their mobility. Hurts ran for 272 yards and three scores over his four starts last season. Fantasy owners would be happy with a running back who gave you those numbers in a four-game span. Add to that his talent throwing the ball, along with a defense that could allow its fair share of points, and you have yourself the potential for a topflight fantasy QB.

Story continues

Depending on how many Eagles fans are in your league, you could steal Hurts and set yourself up to do some damage this season. Something to remember when draft night rolls around.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube