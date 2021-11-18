Fantasy Football Predictions: Cam Newton is back with a vengeance

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 11!

Cam Newton gets revenge with top-5 performance

Jennifer Eakins: Everyone loves a revenge game narrative (or maybe they don't) but we get a beauty of a matchup this week in Carolina. Cam Newton will start in Week 11 against his former coach Ron Rivera, getting a chance to rewrite his ending with the Panthers. Washington has been in the middle of the pack at defending opposing QBs this season, and might have left it all on the field last week against Tom Brady. Newton's red-zone prowess should be on full display in this contest, leading him to multiple scores and decent passing yardage.

Antonio Brown returns with a boom

Scott Pianowski: The Buccaneers offense has been missing something for a few weeks now. Perhaps Antonio Brown is the missing ingredient; he does, after all, lead the team in yards per target. Generally I am careful when I rank a player returning from injury, but in this case I'm going to proactively rank (and start) Brown against an ordinary Giants defense. AB commonly spikes his game in front of a national audience; let's call for 100 yards and a touchdown, easily putting him into the top dozen receivers this week.

Antonio Brown is trending toward a return this week, which would great news for the Bucs offense and fantasy managers. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Allen Robinson scores and is usable in fantasy

Matt Harmon: I hate that this is a bold prediction. In two games before the Bears' bye, Justin Fields was starting to figure it out. He ran 18 times with 13 scrambles and had a 7.4 adjusted Y/A as a passer. That's a huge leap from what he was doing before. A week off could have helped Allen Robinson get a bit healthier and these guys will come off the bye to a Ravens team that has been right near the bottom of the league in allowing explosive plays.

Brandin Cooks finishes as a top-10 WR

Dalton Del Don: The Titans have a pass-funnel defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to receivers this season. Cooks ranks first in air yards share and should benefit greatly from a healthy Tyrod Taylor coming out of the bye. Cooks’ ECR is the WR25 this week, but I have him ranked as a top-10 fantasy receiver.

Story continues

[Play in Yahoo's Week 11 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Adam Trautman finds redemption in Week 11

Liz Loza: Adam Trautman has recorded 6.3 looks per game and run an average of over 28 routes per game since Trevor Siemian took over in Week 8. That practice is likely to turn into production this week when he takes on the Eagles, as Philly has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Stream and dream with the Saints in Week 11.

D’onta Foreman finds the end zone

Troy King: He gets to face the Houston Texans, people! The Texans are ranked 31st in rushing defense, which basically means even you or I could run against them. No, but seriously, Foreman should be able to find the end zone and produce solid rushing numbers. Although he is part of a running-back-by-committee, he led all Titan backs last week in snap share (35%) and opportunity share (43%). Given the fact that the Titans are 10.5-point favorites, game-script should also favor Foreman to have a big day.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast