Fantasy Football Predictions: Boldest Week 10 takes

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 10!

Diontae Johnson is the WR1 overall this week

Matt Harmon: Chase Claypool’s late-game injury was (shock) not widely discussed by the Monday Night Football booth but it’s a huge storyline heading into Week 10. If Claypool misses any time, it leaves just Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth as the lone high-end threats in Pittsburgh’s pass-catching corps. Johnson has already been the biggest winner in terms of an opportunity bump without JuJu Smith-Schuster. He has a 46.2 percent share of the Steelers air yards since Week 6. The true No. 1 receiver could easily push north of 50 percent without Claypool and go wild against a hideous Lions defense.

D'Ernest goes to the end zone

Dalton Del Don: With Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Demetric Felton all likely to miss Sunday, D'Ernest Johnson is set to act as Cleveland’s feature back. The Browns might have the best offensive line in the NFL and face a Pats defense that ranks No. 6 against the pass yet No. 17 versus the run in DVOA. Johnson has looked like a star (0.53 RYOE) when given work this season and finishes as a top-five fantasy back this week.

D'Ernest Johnson is a potential RB1 this week with the Browns' backfield likely missing key pieces. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Darrel Williams is a fantasy RB1 in Week 10

Jennifer Eakins: Chasing volume is a fantasy football staple and Williams has seen plenty of work in recent weeks. He's averaged 18.3 touches per contest over the past four weeks which he's turned into RB10 numbers in half-PPR points per game. He'll face a Las Vegas defense on Sunday night that is allowing 103.3 rushing yards and 33 receiving yards per tilt to opposing RBs, and KC coach Andy Reid will look to expose that weakness, giving Williams the rock all night long.

Dan Arnold, Top-4 tight end

Story continues

Scott Pianowski: Arnold’s been a quick study in Jacksonville — over the last month he’s eighth in tight-end targets, 11th in catches, 12th in yards. Of course, there’s still a bagel in the touchdown column, but at least the opportunity makes him viable. Indianapolis is fifth in most tight-end points allowed, if that matters to you. Arnold Week is coming!

Deonte Harris clears 80 yards

Liz Loza: A big-play threat who has been in New Orleans since 2019, Harris has led the Saints in looks for two consecutive weeks, drawing 15 targets. A breakout seems likely at Tennessee, as the Titans have given up the most fantasy points to opposing WRs and are top-12 in receptions over 20 yards allowed.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 10 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

AJ Dillon enters the top-15 RB scorers

Troy King: A.J. Dillion the “Thunder Thigh” Villain has been getting a lot more trust from the Packers of late. He saw his highest opportunity share (46.2 percent) and target share of the season last week (12.5%), finishing as RB18. His target share was even higher than Aaron Jones’ (6.3%) who is presumed to be the better pass-catcher. Although Jordan Love was the starting quarterback, the Packers showed faith in Dillon in a close game versus the Chiefs.

This week he gets to play the Seattle Seahawks, who give up the third-most fantasy points to running backs. Dillon has also seen a steady increase in opportunity share over the past three games (23.8%-37.2%-46.2%). The Packers’ utilization of their 6-foot, 247-pound freight train of a running back should continue to trend upward in Week 10.

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast