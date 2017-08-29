Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Top 200 cheat sheet

Rankings, draft strategy, sleepers -- all can be notably different in a PPR league compared to a standard league in fantasy football. It's important to recognize those differences as you ready your cheat sheet for your draft, and we're here to help even further with our Top 200 PPR rankings. After all, when you enter your draft room -- most likely on ESPN, Yahoo, or CBS -- the default rankings might not be according to PPR standards, which means you have to be ready to adjust on the fly.

There aren’t any players who shoot up from a sixth-round pick to a second-round pick, but there will be some players who see a nice bump in value thanks to those extra three-to-five points a week in the form of extra receptions. They also give relatively unknown players and handcuffs a chance to break out and become decently valuable during the regular season, whether it’s a one-week shooting star or every-week roster staple. Morever, quarterbacks lose a little bit of a value, as they simply can't account for the extra points that will be available in a PPR format.

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet

We’ve already discussed key players who fall in PPR rankings like LeGarrette Blount and Taylor Gabriel and the players who rise like Bilal Powell and Larry Fitzgerald, and now it’s time to put all the players together come up with a Top 200.

Rank Player
1 David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
2 Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
3 Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
4 Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
5 Odell Beckham, Jr., WR, Giants
6 A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
7 LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills
8 Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
9 Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
10 Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
11 Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
12 Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
13 DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
14 Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
15 Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
16 Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins
17 Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
18 Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys
19 Carlos Hyde, 49ers
20 Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
21 Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
22 Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
23 Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
24 Lamar Miller, RB, Texans
25 DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans
26 Brandin Cooks, WR, Patriots
27 Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
28 T.Y. Hilton, Colts
29 Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles
30 Terrelle Pryor, WR, Redskins
31 Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
32 Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
33 Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
34 Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers
35 Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
36 Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
37 Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
38 Davante Adams, WR, Packers
39 DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
40 Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins
41 Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
42 Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
43 Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Panthers
44 Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars
45 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
46 Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
47 Drew Brees, QB, Saints
48 Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
49 Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins
50 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
51 Golden Tate, WR, Lions
52 Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
53 Sammy Watkins, WR, Rams
54 C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos
55 Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers
56 Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens
57 LeGarrette Blount, RB, Eagles
58 Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders
59 Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots
60 Jordan Matthews, WR, Bills
61 Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers
62 Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins
63 Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
64 Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks
65 Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
66 Jeremy Maclin, WR, Ravens
67 Willie Snead, WR, Saints
68 Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
69 Paul Perkins, RB, Giants
70 Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
71 Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers
72 Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
73 Brandon Marshall, WR, Giants
74 Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
75 DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers
76 Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
77 Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings
78 Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
79 Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
80 Eric Decker, WR, Titans
81 Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
82 Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
83 Frank Gore, RB, Colts
84 Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
85 Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers
86 Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
87 Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys
88 Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
89 Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
90 Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers
91 Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks
92 Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
93 Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
94 Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins
95 Jeremy Hill, RB, Benglas
96 Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers
97 Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
98 Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
99 Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers
100 Zay Jones, WR, Bills
101 Terrance West, RB, Ravens
102 Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots
103 Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
104 Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Lions
105 Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
106 Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles
107 C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks
108 Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
109 Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Buccaneers
110 Eric Ebron, TE, Lions
111 Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
112 James White, RB, Patriots
113 Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
114 Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
115 Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Browns
116 Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings
117 Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens
118 Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
119 Taylor Gabriel, WR, Falcons
120 Eddie Lacy, RB, Seahawks
121 Adrian Peterson, RB, Saints
122 Martellus Bennett, TE, Packers
123 Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
124 Torrey Smith, WR, Eagles
125 Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
126 Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
127 Cole Beasley, WR, Cowboys
128 Kenny Britt, WR, Browns
129 Danny Amendola, WR, Patriots
130 Robby Anderson, WR, Jets
131 Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins
132 Tavon Austin, WR, Rams
133 Jack Doyle, TE, Colts
134 Kevin White, WR, Bears
135 Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints
136 Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
137 Broncos D/ST
138 Chiefs D/ST
139 Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins
140 Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers
141 Seahawks D/ST
142 Vikings D/ST
143 Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots
144 Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
145 Texans D/ST
146 John Brown, WR, Cardinals
147 J.J. Nelson, WR, Cardinals
148 Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
149 Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
150 Giants D/ST
151 Shane Vereen, RB, Giants
152 Cardinals D/ST
153 Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
154 Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys
155 Matt Forte, RB, Jets
156 Corey Davis, WR, Titans
157 Ravens D/ST
158 Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
159 Patriots D/ST
160 Chargers D/ST
161 Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars
162 T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
163 Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
164 Alfred Morris, RB, Cowboys
165 Ben Watson, TE, Ravens
166 Victor Cruz, WR, Bears
167 Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
168 Jaron Brown, WR, Cardinals
169 Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
170 Panthers D/ST
171 Brandon LaFell, WR, Bengals
172 Bengals D/ST
173 Braxton Miller, WR, Texans
174 Eli Manning, QB, Giants
175 Eagles D/ST
176 Jaguars D/ST
177 Charles Clay, TE, Bills
178 C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, Texans
179 Julius Thomas, TE, Dolphins
180 Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals
181 Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
182 O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers
183 David Njoku, TE, Browns
184 Steelers D/ST
185 Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
186 Titans D/ST
187 Jay Cutler, QB, Dolphins
188 Justin Tucker, K, Ravens
189 Matt Bryant, K, Falcons
190 Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots
191 Adam Vinatieri, K, Colts
192 Dan Bailey, K, Cowboys
193 Mason Crosby, K, Packers
194 Sebastian Janikowski, K, Raiders
195 Matt Prater, K, Lions
196 Wil Lutz, K, Saints
197 Graham Gano, K, Panthers
198 Dustin Hopkins, K, Redskins
199 Caleb Sturgis, K, Eagles
200 Cairo Santos, K, Chiefs