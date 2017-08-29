Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: Top 200 cheat sheet

Rankings, draft strategy, sleepers -- all can be notably different in a PPR league compared to a standard league in fantasy football. It's important to recognize those differences as you ready your cheat sheet for your draft, and we're here to help even further with our Top 200 PPR rankings. After all, when you enter your draft room -- most likely on ESPN, Yahoo, or CBS -- the default rankings might not be according to PPR standards, which means you have to be ready to adjust on the fly.
There aren’t any players who shoot up from a sixth-round pick to a second-round pick, but there will be some players who see a nice bump in value thanks to those extra three-to-five points a week in the form of extra receptions. They also give relatively unknown players and handcuffs a chance to break out and become decently valuable during the regular season, whether it’s a one-week shooting star or every-week roster staple. Morever, quarterbacks lose a little bit of a value, as they simply can't account for the extra points that will be available in a PPR format.
We’ve already discussed key players who fall in PPR rankings like LeGarrette Blount and Taylor Gabriel and the players who rise like Bilal Powell and Larry Fitzgerald, and now it’s time to put all the players together come up with a Top 200.
2017 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings
|Rank
|Player
|1
|David Johnson, RB, Cardinals
|2
|Le'Veon Bell, RB, Steelers
|3
|Antonio Brown, WR, Steelers
|4
|Julio Jones, WR, Falcons
|5
|Odell Beckham, Jr., WR, Giants
|6
|A.J. Green, WR, Bengals
|7
|LeSean McCoy, RB, Bills
|8
|Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
|9
|Jordy Nelson, WR, Packers
|10
|Jordan Howard, RB, Bears
|11
|Michael Thomas, WR, Saints
|12
|Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons
|13
|DeMarco Murray, RB, Titans
|14
|Doug Baldwin, WR, Seahawks
|15
|Amari Cooper, WR, Raiders
|16
|Jay Ajayi, RB, Dolphins
|17
|Melvin Gordon, RB, Chargers
|18
|Dez Bryant, WR, Cowboys
|19
|Carlos Hyde, 49ers
|20
|Leonard Fournette, RB, Jaguars
|21
|Todd Gurley, RB, Rams
|22
|Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots
|23
|Demaryius Thomas, WR, Broncos
|24
|Lamar Miller, RB, Texans
|25
|DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Texans
|26
|Brandin Cooks, WR, Patriots
|27
|Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings
|28
|T.Y. Hilton, Colts
|29
|Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles
|30
|Terrelle Pryor, WR, Redskins
|31
|Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
|32
|Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
|33
|Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
|34
|Ty Montgomery, RB, Packers
|35
|Isaiah Crowell, RB, Browns
|36
|Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs
|37
|Michael Crabtree, WR, Raiders
|38
|Davante Adams, WR, Packers
|39
|DeVante Parker, WR, Dolphins
|40
|Jarvis Landry, WR, Dolphins
|41
|Bilal Powell, RB, Jets
|42
|Mark Ingram, RB, Saints
|43
|Kelvin Benjamin, WR, Panthers
|44
|Allen Robinson, WR, Jaguars
|45
|Christian McCaffrey, RB, Panthers
|46
|Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
|47
|Drew Brees, QB, Saints
|48
|Tom Brady, QB, Patriots
|49
|Jordan Reed, TE, Redskins
|50
|Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Cowboys
|51
|Golden Tate, WR, Lions
|52
|Tyreek Hill, WR, Chiefs
|53
|Sammy Watkins, WR, Rams
|54
|C.J. Anderson, RB, Broncos
|55
|Greg Olsen, TE, Panthers
|56
|Danny Woodhead, RB, Ravens
|57
|LeGarrette Blount, RB, Eagles
|58
|Marshawn Lynch, RB, Raiders
|59
|Mike Gillislee, RB, Patriots
|60
|Jordan Matthews, WR, Bills
|61
|Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers
|62
|Jamison Crowder, WR, Redskins
|63
|Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
|64
|Jimmy Graham, TE, Seahawks
|65
|Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Broncos
|66
|Jeremy Maclin, WR, Ravens
|67
|Willie Snead, WR, Saints
|68
|Corey Coleman, WR, Browns
|69
|Paul Perkins, RB, Giants
|70
|Tevin Coleman, RB, Falcons
|71
|Pierre Garcon, WR, 49ers
|72
|Donte Moncrief, WR, Colts
|73
|Brandon Marshall, WR, Giants
|74
|Theo Riddick, RB, Lions
|75
|DeSean Jackson, WR, Buccaneers
|76
|Stefon Diggs, WR, Vikings
|77
|Kyle Rudolph, TE, Vikings
|78
|Cam Newton, QB, Panthers
|79
|Derek Carr, QB, Raiders
|80
|Eric Decker, WR, Titans
|81
|Tyler Eifert, TE, Bengals
|82
|Delanie Walker, TE, Titans
|83
|Frank Gore, RB, Colts
|84
|Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles
|85
|Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers
|86
|Ameer Abdullah, RB, Lions
|87
|Darren McFadden, RB, Cowboys
|88
|Adam Thielen, WR, Vikings
|89
|Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks
|90
|Doug Martin, RB, Buccaneers
|91
|Thomas Rawls, RB, Seahawks
|92
|Rishard Matthews, WR, Titans
|93
|Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
|94
|Rob Kelley, RB, Redskins
|95
|Jeremy Hill, RB, Benglas
|96
|Jonathan Stewart, RB, Panthers
|97
|Charles Sims, RB, Buccaneers
|98
|Matt Ryan, QB, Falcons
|99
|Hunter Henry, TE, Chargers
|100
|Zay Jones, WR, Bills
|101
|Terrance West, RB, Ravens
|102
|Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots
|103
|Randall Cobb, WR, Packers
|104
|Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Lions
|105
|Kirk Cousins, QB, Redskins
|106
|Darren Sproles, RB, Eagles
|107
|C.J. Prosise, RB, Seahawks
|108
|Derrick Henry, RB, Titans
|109
|Jacquizz Rodgers, RB, Buccaneers
|110
|Eric Ebron, TE, Lions
|111
|Andrew Luck, QB, Colts
|112
|James White, RB, Patriots
|113
|Marcus Mariota, QB, Titans
|114
|Chris Thompson, RB, Redskins
|115
|Duke Johnson Jr., RB, Browns
|116
|Latavius Murray, RB, Vikings
|117
|Mike Wallace, WR, Ravens
|118
|Allen Hurns, WR, Jaguars
|119
|Taylor Gabriel, WR, Falcons
|120
|Eddie Lacy, RB, Seahawks
|121
|Adrian Peterson, RB, Saints
|122
|Martellus Bennett, TE, Packers
|123
|Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks
|124
|Torrey Smith, WR, Eagles
|125
|Philip Rivers, QB, Chargers
|126
|Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
|127
|Cole Beasley, WR, Cowboys
|128
|Kenny Britt, WR, Browns
|129
|Danny Amendola, WR, Patriots
|130
|Robby Anderson, WR, Jets
|131
|Samaje Perine, RB, Redskins
|132
|Tavon Austin, WR, Rams
|133
|Jack Doyle, TE, Colts
|134
|Kevin White, WR, Bears
|135
|Ted Ginn Jr., WR, Saints
|136
|Coby Fleener, TE, Saints
|137
|Broncos D/ST
|138
|Chiefs D/ST
|139
|Kenny Stills, WR, Dolphins
|140
|Cameron Brate, TE, Buccaneers
|141
|Seahawks D/ST
|142
|Vikings D/ST
|143
|Dion Lewis, RB, Patriots
|144
|Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
|145
|Texans D/ST
|146
|John Brown, WR, Cardinals
|147
|J.J. Nelson, WR, Cardinals
|148
|Jameis Winston, QB, Buccaneers
|149
|Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers
|150
|Giants D/ST
|151
|Shane Vereen, RB, Giants
|152
|Cardinals D/ST
|153
|Matthew Stafford, QB, Lions
|154
|Jason Witten, TE, Cowboys
|155
|Matt Forte, RB, Jets
|156
|Corey Davis, WR, Titans
|157
|Ravens D/ST
|158
|Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
|159
|Patriots D/ST
|160
|Chargers D/ST
|161
|Marqise Lee, WR, Jaguars
|162
|T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
|163
|Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
|164
|Alfred Morris, RB, Cowboys
|165
|Ben Watson, TE, Ravens
|166
|Victor Cruz, WR, Bears
|167
|Tyrod Taylor, QB, Bills
|168
|Jaron Brown, WR, Cardinals
|169
|Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers
|170
|Panthers D/ST
|171
|Brandon LaFell, WR, Bengals
|172
|Bengals D/ST
|173
|Braxton Miller, WR, Texans
|174
|Eli Manning, QB, Giants
|175
|Eagles D/ST
|176
|Jaguars D/ST
|177
|Charles Clay, TE, Bills
|178
|C.J. Fiedorowicz, TE, Texans
|179
|Julius Thomas, TE, Dolphins
|180
|Andy Dalton, QB, Bengals
|181
|Carson Palmer, QB, Cardinals
|182
|O.J. Howard, TE, Buccaneers
|183
|David Njoku, TE, Browns
|184
|Steelers D/ST
|185
|Antonio Gates, TE, Chargers
|186
|Titans D/ST
|187
|Jay Cutler, QB, Dolphins
|188
|Justin Tucker, K, Ravens
|189
|Matt Bryant, K, Falcons
|190
|Stephen Gostkowski, K, Patriots
|191
|Adam Vinatieri, K, Colts
|192
|Dan Bailey, K, Cowboys
|193
|Mason Crosby, K, Packers
|194
|Sebastian Janikowski, K, Raiders
|195
|Matt Prater, K, Lions
|196
|Wil Lutz, K, Saints
|197
|Graham Gano, K, Panthers
|198
|Dustin Hopkins, K, Redskins
|199
|Caleb Sturgis, K, Eagles
|200
|Cairo Santos, K, Chiefs
