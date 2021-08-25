Fantasy Football: Potential draft busts
As great as it is to predict who will be the sleepers and breakouts in fantasy drafts, it's equally as important to try and avoid the potential fades. We've rounded up all our bust content to help you steer clear of players who might just derail your season.
Early Round Advice
How to identify an early-round bust so you don't draft them
One analyst's players to fade
Scott Pianowski's slippery seven
Potential busts by position
-Four quarterbacks to avoid at ADP
-Running backs with high bust potential in drafts