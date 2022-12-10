Fantasy Football: Potential bargains, must-plays from Giants-Eagles game

The New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday in a key NFC East matchup with playoff implications.

Fantasy players are eyeing this game with both fervor and trepidation.

Here’s a quick rundown from the fantasy point of view.

Philly stack

From a DFS standpoint, a Philly stack of quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Mile Sanders and wide receiver A.J. Brown will be a popular play.

The Giants’ defense is hurting. No Leonard Williams, no Adoree’ Jackson, and no Xavier McKinney. Their rushing defense is falling apart and they are starting scrubs in the secondary.

Hurts is second in FFPG this season to Patrick Mahomes. Sanders is not a weekly stud but against this leaky Giants’ D, he should have a productive game.

The real score here is Brown, who is third in the NFL in receiving touchdowns this season with nine behind only Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs.

Barkley is hurting

Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is dealing with a neck injury and may be limited. He’s facing an Eagles’ defense that is in the middle of the pack against running backs this season. If he plays his usual amount of snaps, he could hit this week.

But Barkley will only be a play if he is used more in the passing game. He has a total of just 61 yards receiving over his last five games. Not a good sign.

Jones, Smith, Slayton etc.

Daniel Jones is only worth a play if he can rip off a few runs. That won’t be easy as the Eagles are the top fantasy team this year against quarterbacks.

Jones has only eclipsed 20 or more DK points three times this season, so this is not a favorable matchup for him.

Another not-so-attractive matchup are the Giants’ wide receivers — Darius Slayton, Richie James, Isaiah Hodgins — against the Philly corner duo of James Bradberry and Darius Slay.

Best plays

The Eagles have missed tight end Dallas Goedert, who is on IR, and he has had some nice games in this series. The starter is now Jack Stoll but they’ve kind of ignored him. That might change on Sunday.

The best pick of the afternoon is DeVonta Smith. The wideout the Giants coveted in last year’s NFL draft is basically in a major mismatch against the Giants’ banged-up secondary. He tore up Tennessee last week for 102 yards on eight receptions and a touchdown. With the Giants trying to slow down Brown, Smith should have free reign in this game.

Another player to keep an eye on is running back Boston Scott, who has torched the Giants throughout his career. Scott has been lightly used this season by the Eagles, however.

I like the Eagles’ defense in this game as well. The Giants have struggled on offense and you should get a nice return on them in this game.

From a Giants’ standpoint, tight end Daniel Bellinger could find himself in another hybrid role in the red zone.

