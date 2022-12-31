Fantasy Football: Potential bargains, must-plays from Giants-Colts game

The New York Giants (8-6-1) host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Here is a quick fantasy outlook for the Week 17 matchup.

The current status

The Colts have not been very good over their last nine games, averaging only 16 points per game while losing eight of those games.

They will be playing their first outdoor game since getting crushed by the Patriots, 26-6, in Week 9. They have allowed 37.7 points per game over their last three. To say they have one foot on the bus with two weeks remaining in the season is not off base.

Even though it won’t be bitterly cold in New Jersey this weekend, it will be chilly enough to perhaps deter the Colts from playing spoiler.

The Giants, on the other hand, need a victory to clinch a playoff spot and are getting healthier by the minute. The Giants are 5.5-point favorites in this game but it probably should be more.

Best bets

The best fantasy options in this game are from the Giants’ side. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both coming off season-high performances.

Barkley could be considered a ‘must-play’ and Jones could provide significant value if they turn him loose again.

The Colts will be without star running back Jonathan Taylor and will go with a mix of Deon Jackson and Zack Moss. Both are low-end plays but the Giants have been lax against the run this season so you can get lucky here, but with which one is the question.

The only Colts players I would put chips on are tight end Jelani Woods and wide receiver Michael Pittman. The issue here is that Nick Foles is under center now and he was just sad last week against the Chargers. He had little time to throw and when he did, he didn’t have his usual accuracy.

Giants defense

The Colts offensive line has not been allowing them to do much on offense. Last week they rushed for only 69 yards and Foles was sacked seven times.

The Giants’ defense has been banged up but have been able to make some big plays. They will likely hold the Colts down point-wise in this game and force a few turnovers, so they are worth a look.

Which Giants receivers?

The Colts have been allowing 268 yards through the air over their last three games while the Giants are finally starting to feel good about their passing game again.

Jones has been spreading the ball around between three wideouts lately — Richie James Jr., Darius Slayton, and Isaiah Hodgins.

They all appear to be in good spots this week. That is the two who aren’t being covered by All-World cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

All three have been playing respectfully and are value pick in DFS. Of the three, Hodgins has the most upside as he has scored 15 or more FFPS on DraftKings in three of his last four games.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire