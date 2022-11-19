Fantasy Football: Potential bargains, must-plays from Giants-Lions game

The Detroit Lions (3-6) visit the New York Giants (7-2) this Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in a game between two of the league’s most entertaining teams.

Fantasy football enthusiasts will be all over this game. Here is a quick rundown of the fantasy options from this Week 11 contest.

Who to start: Giants

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions are last in the NFL in defending quarterbacks this year. That puts a huge green light on quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones hasn’t been filling up the scoresheet this season, but this game could become a bit of a shootout and he has a good matchup here.

I’m going to stack Jones with three other players — running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Darius Slayton and tight end Lawrence Cager.

The Lions are allowing a league high 416 yards per game and 29.3 points per game.

If there was ever a week to play your Giants, this is the week.

Who to start: Lions

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is averaging 10 targets over the last three games and is beginning to heat up. The Giants have been allowing 262 yards passing the last three games, fourth-highest in the NFL.

Running back Jamaal Williams has been steady performer this season and the Giants have allowed the ninth-most rushing yards this year.

That means quarterback Jared Goff could be in a lot of lineups this week, but I never play him because, like Jones, I’m not sure what I’m going to get.

Dart throws

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

I mentioned Cager earlier. He’s a bit of a dart throw. The Giants like to get their tight ends involved and Cager is the best pass catching TE with Daniel Bellinger still out.

Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) has performed well when healthy, and running back D’Andre Swift is back healthy but it looks as if the team isn’t ready to entrust him with carrying the mail.

