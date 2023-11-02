Fantasy Football: Potential bargains, must-plays from Giants-Raiders game

Nothing should stoke the fantasy football enthusiast more than the New York Giants-Las Vegas Raiders showdown in the desert this coming Sunday afternoon.

Just kidding. These are two struggling offenses going up against two of the better defenses in the league. This game’s over/under keeps dropping as a result (37 at present time) and a coaching change in Las Vegas could complicate things further.

Here are three spot fantasy plays in this game.

Giants RB Saquon Barkley

This isn’t a sleeper by any stretch but Saquon Barkley is well-positioned here after watching Detroit run all over the Raiders on Monday night.

In fact, the Raiders have allowed nearly 400 yards on the ground over the past two weeks and have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

Barkley has averaged 17.0 FPS per game this year, ninth in the league. He is a must-play in year-long leagues and a nice spot play in DFS.

Raiders defense

The Raiders have been very competitive on defense even with their recent breakdown against the run.

They have averaged 8.7 FPS per game over the past three weeks abut now face a Giants’ offense that’s scored only eight offensive touchdowns all season.

Giants defense

The Raiders’ offense has struggled, especially in the passing game. It is that failure that likely got head coach Josh McDaniels fired this week.

The Giants have scored 12 or more PFS on DraftKings in three of their last four games and are heating up. They could have another strong game on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire