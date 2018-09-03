Fantasy Football: potential 2018 sleeper picks

The fantasy football season hits overdrive this week with the start of the 2018 NFL campaign – and the busiest time of year for drafts. Much has changed even in this late hour. Sorry, 49ers, that's just rough. What hasn't changed? The desire to land that sneaky sleeper who helps turn a fantasy team's potential from good to wow. Sometimes that's based on performance. Other times we're talking value. Ben Standig offers names for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

Quarterbacks

1. Matt Ryan, Falcons (and really any quarterback ranked 13-23).

The call here and really for any of these passers is mostly about value. Ryan is No. 13 on my QB list, which means waiting on quarterback in 12-team leagues can net owners a quarterback with Julio Jones and DeVonta Freeman available. Last season's 20 touchdown season resembled the 21 Ryan tossed in 2015. His level remains closer to these numbers than the 38 during Atlanta's 2016 Super Bowl season. That's why he's not technically a QB1. Then again, the weapons at the skill positions on hand offer legitimate upside. It shouldn't shock anyone if he finishes among the top eight this season.

2. Alex Smith, Redskins.

Again, we're talking value and Smith coming off the board as QB 16-20 offers just that. There's some risk considering a new team and zero time in preseason playing with all of his weapons. There are plenty of playmaking options including Jordan Reed, Chris Thompson, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson. The offensive line includes two Pro Bowlers. Adrian Peterson might provide needed run-pass balance. Waiting on Smith in the 10th round range provides owners with a chance to gobble up help elsewhere while still landing a QB capable of solid-to-strong weeks regularly. Pair Smith up with another passer in this range and you're off.

3. Marcus Mariota, Titans.

Consider this the year early theory. 2017 looked like the true breakout year for the former Oregon star after a 26 touchdown, nine interceptions 2016 season. Nope, not even close. I'm staying strong, however, in thinking Mariota has top-10 potential. Adding safety valve Dion Lewis helps. Corey Davis going from rookie flop to skilled starter would help. Again, adding a player with this hope deep in drafts is worth exploring.

4. Baker Mayfield, Browns.

So many interesting rookies this year owners in keeper leagues can consider in the final rounds. Props to Cleveland for assembling a cadre of playmakers around the Heisman winner. Mayfield may not receive much work in 2018 with Tyrod Taylor around at least until the Browns fall out of the playoff race. This year that's mid-October.

Running backs

1. Royce Freeman, Broncos.

The third-round pick is a trendy pick as the first rookie after Saquon Barkley, but the point needs to be hammered home. Denver seems intent on using Devontae Booker in the lead role, which is why not everyone seems aware of Freeman's potential. The dual-threat runner makes plays from all angles and eventually takes over as the Mile High man.

2. Rex Burkhead, Patriots.

Everybody knows it's unwise getting caught up in the New England backfield vortex considering how Bill Belichick changes rotations constantly. This year is another tricky one with rookie Sony Michel and veteran James White in the mix. Burkhead's power and pass-catching potential suits Belichick's ideal in any scenario. Pairing him with Michel, one of my favorite rookies entering the 2018 NFL Draft, provides a nice hedge.

3. Matt Breida/Alfred Morris, 49ers.

Brutal blow for San Francisco as starter Jerick McKinnon suffers a season-ending knee injury on the final play of Saturday's practice. The ex-Viking had top 10-15 fantasy RB potential this season. That was based on his ability, but also Kyle Shanahan's system. Neither Breida nor Morris offers such individual hope, but both could provide RBBC depth. Breida receives a boost in PPR formats and is the better play of the two.

4. Aaron Jones, Packers.

Take advantage of his two-game suspension, which will surely knock the 207-pounder down draft boards. Jones averaged an impressive 5.5 yards per carry last season, far superior to Jamaal Williams (3.6), who is the primary early-down competition. Ty Montgomery handles the passing-down work, but he's not a stable commodity. Jones has a chance to breakout as the eventual main runner. Certainly worth a later round lottery ticket.

Wide receivers

1. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers.

The Jimmy G hype train is real and worthy. While Pierre Garcon provides the passing attack with steady work, Goodwin is the big play option in San Francisco. Going off the board around WR25, Goodwin offers top 15 potential at the position. The 49ers might lean on the passing game even more following Jerick McKinnon's injury.

2. Kenny Stills, Dolphins.

Big play potential and big season opportunity right here. Jarvis Landry moved on and DeVante Parker is banged up. Those scenarios push Stills up the depth chart. That he scored 15 touchdowns over the last two seasons and averages 16.1 yards per catch for his career makes him interesting beyond receiving more work.

3. Paul Richardson, Redskins.

Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson are the Washington wide outs typically mentioned on sleeper lists and with good reasons. Richardson deserves more attention this appalling low ADP suggests. The free addition showed good rapport with Alex Smith as training camp moved along. If Jordan Reed returns to Pro Bowl form, he could take away some of Crowder's over-the-middle targets and trump Doctson as the primary red-zone threat. Reed's presence would also loosen up coverage for Richardson, who the Redskins targeted as their deep threat. Week-to-week production might be tricky. Just don't sleep on the potential.

4. Anthony Miller, Bears.

Rookie receivers are often the opposite of fantasy gold. If you're throwing a dart at one in the final rounds, the Memphis product is a worthy candidate along with Michael Gallup. Miller posted huge numbers in college and looked the part in preseason. It might take a minute for him to emerge behind Chicago's other targets, but there are reasons to think it happens.

Tight ends

1. Jordan Reed, Redskins.

Get past the elite tight end options (Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz) and owners should probably turn to the waiting game. No disrespect to say Greg Olsen or Delanie Walker, but there's need to rush for the next few names on the list. Instead, take a shot on Reed, who would be part of that top tier *if* we knew he'd play at least 14 games. Health is the big question with Reed, always. This year is no exception. Gut feeling says he plays enough to justify the risk somewhere in the top 10 within his position. Pair him with an O.J. Howard or Charles Clay or Vernon Davis, and see what happens.

2. George Kittle, 49ers.

Again, if you're buying into the 49ers' offensive upswing, then this option is a clear sleeper candidate. Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo clicked late last season, which is why basically everyone writing a sleeper article mentions the San Francisco tight end. That doesn't mean this herd mentality is wrong. Consider Kittle at the back end of the TE1 range.

3. Vance McDonald, Steelers.

Ben Roethlisberger is down with feeding tight ends in the red zone. McDonald is the Steelers tight end. It's that simple. Don't go crazy taking McDonald in drafts unless in the deepest of leagues, but keep an eye on early production or if you end up going TEBC.

4. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins.

One of the several freaky athletes coming out of Penn State this past season. Gesicki moved up draft boards and landed in a nice spot. Stashing young tight ends isn't really a thing in the fantasy world, but if there's enough room on your roster and you have one of the stud options, you're better off taking a flyer than one of the pedestrian veterans as a backup.

