Fantasy Football Podcast: WR Rankings and Reception Perception 101

In this edition of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast, we’re flipping the script a bit and having Dalton Del Don throw questions at Matt Harmon and give us a sneak peek at this year’s Reception Perception!

But first, Dalton and Matt talk some of the major happenings in the NFL, including the Seattle Seahawks adding their 50th starting running back!

Okay, in all seriousness, the Seahawks signed Carlos Hyde, and now their backfield consists of Hyde, Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny, and Travis Homer. What does this mean for fantasy? (01:25)

And later in the show, Matt Harmon explains the methodology and process behind Reception Perception. For those of you new to Reception Perception, Matt Harmon basically hunkers down while most of us are recuperating from the football season and reviews every route a wide receiver runs to see how successful they are in a wide variety of scenarios. Yes, every. Single. Route. (04:27)

Here are some of the receivers Matt and Dalton discuss in today’s show:

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (14:31)

Stefon Diggs and John Brown, Buffalo Bills (20:42)

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (22:18)

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (25:42)

Odell Beckham, Jr., Cleveland Browns (27:54)

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (32:26)

Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (34:12)

Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears (37:17)

