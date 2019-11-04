Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 9 results, and is it time for a QB change in PIT and CHI?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

There was a lot of unimpressive quarterback play early in Week 9, but few signal-callers disappointed more than Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky. It’s not that they played terribly, but you just always seem to expect more from these passers considering their respective situations. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss these performances and much more in the latest fantasy football podcast.

No one realistically expected Mason Rudolph to be Big Ben 2.0, but considering that he has the No. 1 pass-blocking unit protecting him and strong weapons on the outside, his subpar performances aren’t cutting it in either fantasy or reality. In fact, if not for Jacoby Brissett going down with a knee injury early, the result of this game could have been different. And speaking of Brissett, Liz and Matt discuss the fantasy fallout of the Colts weapons — like Zach Pascal, who shined in T.Y. Hilton’s absence — if Brissett has to miss time and Brian Hoyer is the starting QB for Indy (1:15).

If you think Rudolph is sub-par, you can only imagine what Liz and Matt think about Mitchell Trubisky (11:15). Another game, another Bears loss, another crappy performance by Mitch. Oh, and DeSean Jackson, who just came back, got hurt again. Just horrible luck.

Elsewhere in the NFL, Damien Williams reappeared, rushing for over 125 yards while also out-touching LeSean McCoy (22:30). On the other side of the field, Adam Thielen re-injured his hamstring (but Stefon Diggs didn’t produce in his stead, unfortunately).



Devin Singletary may have finally asserted himself over Count Dracula I mean Frank Gore against Washington, as the electrifying rookie went off to the tune of 95 rush yards and 45 receiving yards (along with a touchdown on the ground). His older counterpart across the field, Adrian Peterson, had a solid game as well, rushing for over 100 yards (30:40).

In the late afternoon, Russell Wilson mustered his usual magic in the Seahawks' overtime win over the Buccaneers (36:20). In a game where Tyler Lockett looked incredible & D.K. Metcalf broke out, fantasy owners must consider that Seattle added Josh Gordon over the weekend. What can we expect out of Gordon on the 7-2 Seahawks?

Oakland's win over Detroit was about as exciting a fantasy matchup as we had this weekend (41:30). Our experts break down the Raiders' win and emergence as an offensive powerhouse.

Liz and Matt then continue their Week 9 recap with some quick fantasy hitters (45:15), like Kenyan Drake’s raucous Cardinals debut, Nick Foles impending return to Jacksonville, and Preston Williams’ league-winning potential (oh, and the Jets are bad).

