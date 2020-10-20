Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 7 Pickups

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Injuries, busts, breakouts. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski have you covered before you hit the waiver wire heading into Week 7.

Scott and Andy reveal which running backs they are targeting. Justin Jackson, for instance, is still available in over 50% of Yahoo leagues…

The guys also suggest Mike Williams at the wideout position along with a few other young pass-catchers including Travis Fulgham of the Eagles.

Can we trust Jimmy Garoppolo going forward? Make sure to stick around until the very end for players Scott & Andy are cutting this week.

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts