Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 6 Preview – Can Claypool be Pittsburgh's WR1, is it time to panic about Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 6 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

[Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down what you should be aware of for every Week 6 game, starting with Sunday morning's kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s doubleheader between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.

Is Chase Claypool a startable option against the Browns after his massive breakout game? How will Cam Newton and Drew Lock look in their return to the field? Can Andy Dalton keep the talented pass-catchers in Dallas all performing at a high level?

Oh, and Le’Veon Bell signed with the Kansa City Chiefs. Andy & Liz talk discuss the immediate impact and what this means for Clyde Edwards-Helaire owners.

Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 6!

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games!

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Follow Liz: @LizLoza_FF

Follow Andy: @andybehrens

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts