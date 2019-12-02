Fantasy Football Podcast: Turkey-day recap & underdogs reign in Week 13

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RIP to most Survivor entries. Our thoughts are with everyone who trusted Sam Darnold this week. Salute to those of you who trusted the likes of DeVante Parker and Derrius Guice in a must-win Week 13.

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss all those performances and more from a crazy Week 13 the latest fantasy football podcast.

After recapping some of the Thanksgiving action (03:04), and the Ravens/49ers matchup of the day (14:04), Liz and Matt break down Sunday’s slate which was full of surprising underdog performances.

Devlin “Duck” Hodges and Benny Snell helped take down the Browns. (18:05)

The aforementioned Sam Darnold and the red-hot Jets? Embarrassed by the Bengals. (22:09)

DeVante Parker LIT UP the Eagles (7 catches, 159 yards, 2 TDs). (28:50)

Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry ruined many of the Colts’ playoff dreams. (32:13)

Gardner Minshew took back his rightful place as the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting QB in an otherwise troubling loss to the Buccaneers (36:11)

Derrius Guice went off (10 rushes, 129 yards, 2 TDs) in a huge upset over the Panthers. (40:57)

Elsewhere in the NFL, Darwin Thompson finally gets an opportunity in KC, the Rams offense awoke in shocking fashion against the Cardinals, Drew Lock got a nice QB win in his first start and Green Bay found their WR2 -- all hail the Lazard King!

Miami WR DeVante Parker carried the Dolphins past the Eagles in Sunday full of surprising performances. (Photo Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Story continues

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts