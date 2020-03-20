Fantasy Football Podcast: Todd Gurley released, QBs on the move as Free Agency continues

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

What a YEAR this week has been! Tom Brady to the Buccaneers — could Antonio Brown join him? — Philip Rivers to the Colts, both DeAndre Hopkins and Stefon Diggs got traded, and Cam Newton gave a very Cam-Newton-like reply to the Panthers allowing him to seek a trade.

All in a week’s worth of NFL Free Agency — and it’s not over yet. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss it all and more on the latest fantasy football podcast.

Another quarterback was on the move this week: The Jacksonville Jaguars traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears.

Does this mean the Gardner Minshew era has begun in Duval? Should Mitchell Trubisky be terrified?

Elsewhere on the QB carousel, the Denver Broncos waived Joe Flacco due to what is being called a “failed physical designation.” Are they going all-in with Drew Lock — or are they about to make a move?

And in one of the more shocking moves of the day, the Los Angeles Rams announced they would be releasing star running back, Todd Gurley!

And speaking of running backs, there is also reported mutual interest between Melvin Gordon and the Buffalo Bills.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 29: Running back Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams runs on to the field for the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Todd Gurley was released by the Rams this week. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

