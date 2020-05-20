Fantasy Football Podcast: The importance of continuity in an uneven offseason

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

With all the uncertainty surrounding the current state of affairs, continuity becomes paramount, and that is especially true for NFL rookies about to begin their first season or for free agents who are about to learn an entirely new system on an entirely new team.

We don’t know what this offseason will bring, but one thing is for sure: Players who have continuity on their side are in a better position to succeed — and fantasy managers should take note!

Liz Loza is joined by Andy Behrens discuss continuity and much more in the latest fantasy football podcast.

In NFL news, The Athletic's Connor Hughes suggests the Jets "can’t wait to unleash Chris Herndon" this upcoming season. Liz and Andy discuss the outlook of the Jets’ offensive pieces, including the returning Herndon, Sam Darnold, Le’Veon Bell, and newcomer Denzel Mims. (03:17)

Speaking of continuity, a couple of veteran NFL quarterbacks have been trying to get things going with their top weapons. A less-hairy Ben Roethlisberger has been working out with JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner, and Ryan Switzer, while new-Buccaneer Tom Brady underwent a two-hour throwing session with Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, and five other teammates. (12:44)

Liz and Andy discuss them and other teams and players benefiting from continuity — including Liz’s take on Jarrett Stidham and the Patriots — and the teams that might be lacking in chemistry from a full offseason:

AFC East (17:36)

NFC East (21:44)

AFC North (24:47)

NFC North (26:48)

AFC South (33:14)

NFC South (37:35)

AFC West (49:30)

NFC West (56:50)

Jarrett Stidham is taking over as quarterback, but the shadow of Tom Brady looms over the team.

