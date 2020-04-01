Fantasy Football Podcast: Rookie Snapshot – 5 WRs you need to know about in the 2020 NFL Draft

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Hello everyone and welcome to the very first edition of Rookie Snapshot, our new miniseries where Liz Loza is joined by Yahoo Sports NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm to take a deep dive into top prospects (and future fantasy stars?) set to join the league.

First up, our experts look at some of the stud wide receivers in this very deep rookie class. This week’s episode includes:

• Henry Ruggs, Alabama Crimson Tide (02:29)

• Jerry Jeudy, Alabama Crimson Tide (10:23)

• CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma Sooners (19:20)

• Denzel Mims, Baylor Bears (26:23)

• Justin Jefferson, LSU Tigers (35:24)

You’ll learn the one word you can use to describe each prospect, a key stat from their college days, which NFL player they compare to best and finally, Liz & Eric play GM matchmaker and pick the NFL team that fits with their skillset the best.

Liz and Eric will be back with episode two next week to discuss another fantasy glamour position: the Running Backs!

Alabama's Henry Ruggs, LSU's Justin Jefferson and Baylor's Denzel Mims are featured on this week's Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast: Rookie Snapshot featuring Liz Loza and Eric Edholm. (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)

