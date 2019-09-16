Fantasy Football Podcast: The 49ers unleash everything, Brees' injury, and Week 3 pickups

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t do much to impress, fantasy-wise, in Week 1. They did win, 31-17, but it was their strong defense that stole the show. Well, things changed in Week 2, as everything on the offensive side of the ball seemed to be working for the Kyle Shanahan-led unit en route to a 41-17 domination of the Cincinnati Bengals. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon break down that performance and more in this week’s Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast (0:20).

Can’t mention the 49ers without mentioning the fact that Matt chose them to be the team he’d be a lifelong fan of in 2019, and he’s definitely pleased with his choice after Week 2. Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, Marquise Goodwin, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Matt Breida all shined individually in this game.

While the Niners looked great, it called into sharp contrast Matt's previous lifelong favorite team: the Carolina Panthers. Liz & Matt debate the Panthers' crushing Thursday night loss and whether fantasy owners should give up on Cam Newton (3:30).

Elsewhere in the NFL, a tale of two tight ends: Will Dissly shined with two touchdowns, while O.J. Howard continued to disappoint in Tampa (7:00). Speaking of disappointments, the Steelers continued to struggle on offense with and without Big Ben (10:10).

The Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs continue to be great, although the lack of a running game — and a Sammy Watkins repeat (though he did have 13 targets) — were a bit alarming considering the Raiders were beaten early in this game (14:35).

Fantasy gamers suffered through the entire Rams-Saints game with bated breath, awaiting word of the extent of Drew Brees’ injury (22:25).

One team with very few worries right now are the Dallas Cowboys, who are getting great production out of just about everybody (28:25).

Liz and Matt wrap up this episode talking pickups for Week 3, including the ageless, probably immortal Frank Gore (32:50) and all of the Jacksonville wide receivers (35:35).

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo led an incredible offensive effort against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

