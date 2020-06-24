Fantasy Football Podcast: Talking money-making quarterbacks and underrated wide receivers

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Welcome back to a new episode of the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Podcast! Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don to talk all things football.

Some big football news came in the form of Dak Prescott signing the franchise tag in 2020. Now that he’s locked in for the season, will he be a top 3 fantasy quarterback this year? (1:40)

Speaking of quarterbacks that are about to make a lot of money, Matt is working on a series titled, “Players that will tell the story of the season.” And one of the guys he’s looking at is Patrick Mahomes.

It’s kind of wild to say this about an MVP and Super Bowl winner, but does Mahomes have an ever higher ceiling that we’ve seen? (7:40)

Will a rising tide named DeAndre Hopkins lift all boats in the Arizona offense? (15:40)

Elsewhere in fantasyland, Matt lists some underrated wideouts he likes this season (30:36) :

With a list of names like this, is there a reason to grab a WR early in drafts? Dalton and Matt discuss.

An already potent Dallas offense looks poised to improve in 2020.

