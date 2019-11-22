Fantasy Football Podcast: Strong second-half rookies, Week 12 preview, and is Rivers washed?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Are we seeing the end of Philip Rivers? On a scale of 1-gross, how bad was Goff vs. Trubisky last week? Oh, and what’s going on with Nelson Agholor’s supposed burner account?

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss that and much more on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast, starting with the...shall we say...rough outing between the Rams and Bears last Sunday night. (1:30)

On Monday night, the Chiefs beat the Chargers in Mexico City, but most notable were Philip Rivers' 4 picks. Is the veteran quarterback nearing the end? (7:10)

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been holding their own even though they’re dealing with a plethora of injuries to their top fantasy weapons. JuJu Smith-Schuster has already been ruled out, James Conner is questionable, and Diontae Johnson is in concussion protocol. Have the surprisingly .500 Steelers finally about collapse under the weight of injuries?(10:30)

Speaking of surprises, the lowly Falcons have won two games in a row by a margin of 55-12. What's behind Atlanta's sudden resurgence, and should we pay attention to this team in the second half? (16:25)

Next, Liz and Matt discuss some rookies who could provide strong second-halves, which could prove very useful in fantasy. Names like Noah Fant, Hunter Renfrow, Deebo Samuel (who could be in for some positive touchdown regression), Darius Slayton and Andy Isabella may be of potential interest if they're available in your league or if you're thinking about keeping them (21:40).

After discussing all that, our experts give one bit of advice for every game on the Week 12 slate (32:40), as well as some DFS bargains and fades (51:45).

Noah Fant, Deebo Samuel and Darius Slayton are a trio of rookie pass catchers poised for a breakout second half to the season. (Photo credits L to R: Dustin Bradford/Michael Zagaris/Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

