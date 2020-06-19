Fantasy Football Podcast: 'Stick to sports,' Coronavirus concerns, and who will fill Deebo's shoes?





Welcome to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Podcast! Liz Loza and Matt Harmon return after a brief hiatus with a new episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast to talk Coronavirus, Deebo Samuel's foot injury, and the idea of 'sticking to sports.'

You might've noticed that for the past two weeks or so that we haven't had a show.

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder, and the ensuing protests which we support here, we felt wasn’t right to be joking and just focusing on fantasy football while we're all thinking about and facing the realities of systemic racism in the country.

We want this show to be a place where we’re able to talk to each other honestly about what we're thinking, when it comes to fantasy football, but also beyond sports. So if you’re looking for a place where we just stick to sports, this podcast isn’t it.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that there shouldn't be a season without a bubble: "Unless players are essentially in a bubble — insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day — it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall." Liz shares some nuggets from her conversations with an orthopedist and epidemiologist about what to expect this season.

And, one nugget of fantasy news, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel broke his foot recently and is expected to miss the start of the 2020 NFL Season. Will someone else in the receiving corps fill his shoes?

