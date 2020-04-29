Fantasy Football Podcast: Second Round Recap — RBBCs galore and GB, wtf

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Well, the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are here to help you break down all the fantasy nuggets and takeaways from the selection process on the latest fantasy football podcast.

After Round 1 delivered a couple of fantasy relevant picks, Round 2 started off with a bang! THIRTEEN skill players were drafted and that doesn’t even include Jalen Hurts, who our own Charles Robinson is reporting the Eagles will deploy “like Taysom Hill on steroids.”

Liz and Matt break down the team fit and fantasy expectations of the wide receivers, running backs and one quarterback to be picked on the second day of the NFL Draft:

Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson - Cincinatti Bengals (02:01)

Michael Pittman, Jr., WR, USC - Indianapolis Colts (07:00)

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia - Detroit Lions (11:22)

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin - Indianapolis Colts (14:26)

Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado - Jacksonville Jaguars (20:41)

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame - Chicago Bears (26:25)

KJ Hamler, WR, Penn State - Denver Broncos (30:48)

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame - Pittsburgh Steelers (32:32)

Cam Akers, RB, Florida State - Los Angeles Rams (35:04)

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma - Philadelphia Eagles (40:45)

JK Dobbins, RB, Ohio State - Baltimore Ravens (43:21)

Van Jefferson, WR, Florida - Los Angeles Rams (45:07)

Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor - New York Jets (47:01)

AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College - Green Bay Packers (49:48)

Can an infusion of rookie talent put Green Bay over the top?

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts