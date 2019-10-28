Fantasy Football Podcast: Sanders & Montgomery finally emerge, and more from Week 8

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

You know that moment when that player you've been waiting to go off, finally goes off?

We had a few of those on Sunday in Week 8. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon talk about those performances and much more in the latest fantasy football podcast.

Above all, the most “FINALLY!” moments of the week have to go to rookie running backs, David Montgomery (1:00) and Miles Sanders (5:50). You wanna talk about waiting for guys to go off, look no further. Montgomery (31 total touches, 147 total yards, 1 TD) and Sanders (6 total touches, 118 total yards, 1 TD, 1 2-point conversion) had great days, but the question Liz and Matt try to answer is: Are these performances for real? Can we trust them going forward? The Bears' las

Elsewhere in Week 8, Drew Brees returned but it was Latavius Murray who won the day (11:00). After taking over for an injured Alvin Kamara the last two weeks, Murray has been EATING, posting back-to-back 25+ fantasy point outings. That said, the party could end for Murray, as the Saints will go on bye in Week 9 and Kamara is expected to return to action in Week 10. On the other side of the field, Chase Edmonds, coming off a shocking performance in Week 8, got hurt against the Saints, but it’ll be hard to trust any Zona RB against the undefeated 49ers in Week 9.

Mike Evans exploded in Week 8 (198 yards, 2 TD). The same can’t be said, unfortunately, for Tennessee's wideouts (16:20). Most of us expected the likes of Corey Davis and A.J. Brown to continue their growth alongside Ryan Tannehill, but our expectations were not met (understatement).

After all that FAAB was used on Ty Johnson, the Lions continue to prove to us that their backfield is actually a minefield. Well, at least Matthew Stafford and Daniel Jones both had excellent fantasy days (22:20).

The Atlanta Falcons haven't missed a step (for better or worse). With Matt Schaub under center, he came close to replicating Matt Ryan's stats but have no fear, the Dirty Birds are still in the gutter (29:10).

How about those 49ers? Tevin Coleman went absolutely nuts (13 touches, 118 total yards, FOUR total touchdowns) and newcomer Emmanuel Sanders caught a touchdown on the 9ers first offensive drive. On the other side, Kyle Allen could do nothing against the vaunted San Francisco defense — so we can expect Cam Newton to return to the starting role soon when he’s ready (31:15).

Liz & Matt wrap up the show with the late-breaking news that J.J. Watt will miss the remainder of the season with a torn pectoral muscle (39:50). With an already shaky defense, how will the Texans adjust and could Gardner Minshew lead the Jags in a repeat stellar performance next week against Houston?

Rookie RBs Miles Sanders and David Montgomery blew up for massive performances in Week 8 after many fantasy owners had given up. (Photo Credit L to R: Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images; Daniel Bartel/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

