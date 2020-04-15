Fantasy Football Podcast: Rookie Snapshot – The wild card players you need to know about in the 2020 NFL Draft

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Hello everyone and welcome to the third edition of Rookie Snapshot, our new miniseries where Liz Loza is joined by Yahoo Sports NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm to take a deep dive into top prospects (and future fantasy stars?) set to join the league.

Next up in the series, our experts look at some of the WILD CARDS in the 2020 rookie class. This week’s episode includes:

• Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU Horned Frogs

• Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson Tigers

• Michael Pittman, WR, USC Trojans

• AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College Eagles

• Zack Moss, RB, Utah Utes

You’ll learn the one word you can use to describe each prospect, a key stat from their college days, which NFL player they compare to best and finally, Liz & Eric play GM matchmaker and pick the NFL team that fits with their skillset the best.

Liz and Eric will be back with Episode Four next week to discuss the best of the rest at quarterback in the NFL Draft!

Liz Loza & Eric Edholm discuss Utah's Zack Moss, Boston College's A.J. Dillon, TCU's Jalen Reagor & USC's Michael Pittman, Jr. on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast: Rookie Snapshot. (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)

