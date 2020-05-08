Fantasy Football Podcast: Rookie Snapshot — the top sleepers from the 2020 NFL Draft

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Hello everyone and welcome to another edition of Rookie Snapshot, our new miniseries where Liz Loza is joined by Yahoo Sports NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm to take a deep dive into top prospects (and future fantasy stars?) set to join the league.

Now that the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, our experts take a look at their favorite fantasy sleepers from rounds 3-7. These players include:



• Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina + Las Vegas Raiders (03:58)



• Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt + Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12:44)



• Antonio Gibson, RB/WR, Memphis + Washington Redskins (22:31)



• Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas + Baltimore Ravens (32:45)



• Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton + New Orleans Saints (42:32)



You’ll learn the one word you can use to describe each prospect, a key stat from their college days, which NFL player they compare to best, and finally, Liz & Eric deliver their fantasy football outlook.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn is headed to Tampa Bay. Will his big-play ability follow him there?

