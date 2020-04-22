Fantasy Football Podcast: Rookie Snapshot – The quarterbacks you need to know in the 2020 NFL Draft





Hello everyone and welcome to the final edition of Rookie Snapshot, our new miniseries where Liz Loza is joined by Yahoo Sports NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm to take a deep dive into top prospects (and future fantasy stars?) set to join the league.

To close the series out, our experts look at the top quarterbacks in the 2020 rookie class. This episode includes:

• Joe Burrow, LSU Tigers

• Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Crimson Tide

• Justin Herbert, Oregon Ducks

• Jordan Love, Utah State Aggies

• Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma Sooners

You’ll learn the one word you can use to describe each prospect, a key stat from their college days, which NFL player they compare to best and finally, Liz & Eric play GM matchmaker and pick the NFL team that fits with their skillset the best.

