Fantasy Football Podcast: Rookie Snapshot – 5 RBs you need to know about in the 2020 NFL Draft

Hello everyone and welcome to the second edition of Rookie Snapshot, our new miniseries where Liz Loza is joined by Yahoo Sports NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm to take a deep dive into top prospects (and future fantasy stars?) set to join the league.

Next up in the series, our experts look at some of the stud running backs in the 2020 rookie class. This week’s episode includes:

• Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin Badgers (02:21)

• JK Dobbins, Ohio State Buckeyes (16:20)

• D’Andre Swift, Georgia Bulldogs (27:30)

• Cam Akers, Florida State Seminoles (35:12)

• Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU Tigers (45:11)

You’ll learn the one word you can use to describe each prospect, a key stat from their college days, which NFL player they compare to best and finally, Liz & Eric play GM matchmaker and pick the NFL team that fits with their skillset the best.

Liz and Eric will be back with Episode Three next week to discuss a Grab Bag of rookies to know ahead of the NFL Draft!

Liz Loza & Eric Edholm preview the five running backs you need to know heading into the 2020 NFL draft. (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)

