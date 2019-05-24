Fantasy Football Podcast: Questionable WR groups, plus AFC/NFC North win totals

There are 32 teams in the NFL, yet how many of them boast a true WR1? Sure, the Texans have DeAndre Hopkins, the Falcons Julio Jones, but not every team is so lucky. Matt Harmon and Liz Loza address this and more in this week’s fantasy football podcast episode.

Before we can get to that, we have to get to Liz' exciting weekend at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere party, schmoozing with all the biggest 2019 rookies (0:45). She gets into her Reddit-infamous photo with Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock and dishes the dirt on which rookie QB will now be known as 'the breadstick boy.'

Back to those aforementioned wide receivers. The conversation began thanks to a voicemail message Matt and Liz received. The caller asked who is the most relevant wide receiver on the San Francisco 49ers: Dante Pettis, Deebo Samuel, or Jalen Hurd (15:00). Sure, the caller didn’t mention Marquise Goodwin (or Jordan Matthews), but it sheds light on a larger question regarding wide receiver groups lacking a true No. 1 target — a true X-receiver .

Liz and Matt discuss some of these WR corps with unclear hierarchies including the Ravens, Bills, Patriots, Jaguars, Panthers, Cardinals, Steelers and Packers (19:00).

Finally, Liz and Matt tackle the over/under win totals for the AFC-and-NFC North teams, and it seems like the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions will be the only teams on the wrong end of .500 (42:30).

Liz Loza & Matt Harmon discuss WR groups with uncertain hierarchies on the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast including the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars (Photo credits L to R: Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images; Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

