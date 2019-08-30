Fantasy Football Podcast: Overvalued/undervalued, McKinnon stays sidelined and AFC East preview

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Another day, another curveball for the 49ers backfield. After reports that Jerick McKinnon is suffering a setback in his ACL recovery, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss the San Francisco backfield and how, while the news is disappointing, it actually adds clarity to the previously foggy RB situation (1:10).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Later, our experts are joined by Christopher Harris of HarrisFootball.com to debate players whom they’re wayyyy off the consensus on (6:40). Some of these players include Mark Ingram and Stefon Diggs (who our experts are higher on than most) and James Conner and Kyler Murray (lower on than the consensus).

Our experts then preview the AFC East New England Patriots (33:30), New York Jets (39:30), Buffalo Bills (45:20) and Miami Dolphins (49:20).

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are joined by Christopher Harris to discuss a number of players who may be either over or undervalued at the current moment, including Arizona QB Kyler Murray. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Remember to leave your voicemail for a future episode at 888-85-YAHOO (that's 888-859-2466).

And please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB