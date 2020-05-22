Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West backfields and RB/TE rankings showdown

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Running backs are almost always the talk of the town when it comes to early fantasy football projections and predictions, but there’s a pair of NFC West backfields that haven’t really been getting much attention, until now.

While the backfield is San Francisco doesn’t have a true every down, big-name workhorse, it’s one that should have tons of potential value. Supposed RB1, Raheem Mostert, recently told the media that he’s bulking up so that he can handle 200+ carries this season. Are we buying the breakout for Mostert? (13:16)

Elsewhere in the NFC West, Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay said, "We feel we've got three really good backs." "What we wanted to do was get a group that we felt really good about ... This enables us to say, 'We're not necessarily committed to any approach, it's a feel for the flow of the game.” That's not exactly a ringing endorsement to take Cam Akers early in fantasy drafts. (18:36)

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don discuss those backfields and much more on the latest fantasy football podcast.

Matt and Dalton also debate some players they disagree with from their rankings; specifically, their running backs (24:02) like J.K. Dobbins and Derrius Guice, and tight ends like T.J. Hockenson and Austin Hooper (41:24). Next week, they’ll throw down over their QB and WR rankings!

