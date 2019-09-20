Fantasy Football Podcast: New QB roundup, plus injured units in KC and PHI

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

If the story of Week 2 were the star QBs injured and out for the foreseeable future, then the story of Week 3 are the fresh faces we'll be seeing in their places. On this edition of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast, Liz Loza & Matt Harmon dive into the offenses we'll be seeing this weekend manned by unproven young passers.

First, Mason Rudolph is stepping in for Big Ben with the Steelers. How will the 2018 third-rounder fare versus a San Francisco team that stomped all over Cincinnati last weekend (1:35).

With Drew Brees reportedly out for six weeks, will we see our first QB-by-committee in New Orleans, led by Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill (7:15)?

Who is Kyle Allen and why is he being discussed in my fantasy podcast? Liz & Matt are surprisingly excited about Cam Newton's backup in Carolina and the loaded cast of skill players at his disposal (12:20).

Finally, it's the end of an era in New York. With Eli Manning passing the torch to Daniel Jones this weekend in Tampa Bay, this can't possibly be a downgrade for the Giants, right (16:25)?



The injury monster reared its ugly head of late, and it has not stopped terrorizing the league since. David Njoku took a brutal hit on Monday Night Football, fracturing his wrist and leaving the game with a concussion. DeSean Jackson is out with a hip strain, and he’s not the only Eagle dealing with ailments. LeSean McCoy looked set to get his first start in the Kansas City backfield ... and then he hurt his ankle. Luckily, there’s no structural damage, but both he and Damien Williams are questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens.

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are joined by Yahoo's very own Andy Behrens to process all these injuries and who could be the beneficiary of these absences this weekend (24:15).

After discussing all that, our experts then preview some key Week 3 matchups (39:45) and close out the show with some daily fantasy bargains and fades (45:50).

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph leads a class of young passers making surprising starts in Week 3. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

