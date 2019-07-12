Fantasy Football Podcast: Melvin Gordon drama, late-round QB strategy and 2nd-year breakout candidates

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Fantasy Football players awoke to the news that stud running back Melvin Gordon was holding out against the Los Angeles Chargers in an attempt to receive a new contract. According to Gordon, he will not be reporting to camp until a new deal is made. If no deal is made, he will demand a trade!

Matt Harmon and Liz Loza break this news down and much more in this week’s Fantasy Football Podcast episode (2:15).

If Gordon indeed lives up to his demands, does this affect your thoughts on his fantasy draft value? He’s been a perennial first-round talent the last couple of seasons, but as we’ve seen with Le’Veon Bell, a draft-day fall could be in the cards for the Chargers RB. On that same note, does Austin Ekeler become more than just a handcuff now?

Liz and Matt then move onto quarterback strategies for fantasy drafts. They’ve preached waiting on a QB as opposed to investing a high pick on names like Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson too early. They talk about which QBs to target and which to avoid if you wait on QB until the late rounds (7:05).

Our experts then return to the 2018 draft class, the class that gave us the likes of Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley. Liz and Matt take a long look at the class and see which now-second-year players — guys like DJ Moore, Sony Michel, Kerryon Johnson, and Hayden Hurst — are set to take a Mahomes-level sophomore leap this season (22:20).

Finally, Liz and Matt reveal some early draft trends they’ve noticed from their time in the Scott Fish Bowl this year (46:25).

