Fantasy Football Podcast: Learning from burnt takes, and does anyone know how healthy Todd Gurley is?

We’ve all had predictions that turn out to be wrong. We’ve all had bad takes that come back to haunt us. It’s a part of life and the human need to try and make an opinion as close to a fact as possible. The key is to learn something from that burnt take.

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon have had some of their own, and they discuss those takes and much more in the latest fantasy football podcast.

But first, we look at some of the news around the NFL. Falcons OC Dirk Koetter said about RB Todd Gurley that "The main question, that no one seems to know, is what is his health status?” If the OC doesn’t know ... who does? (01:41)

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton recently said, "I want to be a Colt” in reference to his contract status ... which is not a sentence you need to say if a team already wants you back. Are we buying or selling Hilton in a Rivers-led offense? (10:10)

Our Tennessee Titans 2020 preview went live, and our experts give their thoughts on Derrick Henry's chances of becoming the overall #1 running back for the year. (Hint: they're not high, but that doesn't mean you should avoid him this year.) (17:15)

Most recently, Matt looked back at his failed 2019 takes on both Alvin Kamara and Davante Adams. Liz, too, had a burnt 2019 take, on David Johnson. They discuss the three questionable takes in detail, what to expect from them in 2020, and why it's important to focus on process not results. (19:05)

Reflecting on Alvin Kamara's lost 2019 season.

