Fantasy Football Podcast: Kyler is heating up, Lamar is on fire and what's wrong with Watson & Wentz?

Four passing touchdowns. 222 passing yards. 86 yards on the ground. Just another day in the office for Lamar Jackson. The MVP front-runner (don't @ us, Russell Wilson lovers) is continuing his hot streak and despite losing this weekend, Kyler Murray is showing strong flashes that he could be Lamar Jackson (or Patrick Mahomes, or Cam Newton) 2.0.

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don on a Week 11 Sunday night to discuss the results of the too-close-for comfort San Francisco 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals (02:30) and the blowout win for the Baltimore Ravens over the Houston Texans (07:45).

Later in the show, our experts hit the rest of the Sunday games including:

- New England @ Philadelphia: What's wrong with Wentz? (19:35)

- New Orleans @ Tampa Bay: The Saints get right against the Bucs (21:15)

- Denver @ Minnesota: The Vikings finally allow a TD to a TE (29:30)

- Atlanta @ Carolina: The end of Riverboat Ron? (31:00)

- Dallas @ Detroit: It's a Bo Scarbrough revenge game! (36:30)

- Cincinnati @ Oakland: Perhaps Ryan Finley isn't the answer (40:30)

- Jacksonville @ Indianapolis: Marlon Mack fractures his hand (44:45)

- Buffalo @ Miami: Josh Allen finds his deep ball (52:00)

- New York Jets @ Washington: gross (52:25)

Lamar Jackson has established himself as the most exciting QB in the league and Kyler Murray's rookie season performance is showing that he's not far behind. (Photo credits L to R: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images; Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

