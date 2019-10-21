Fantasy Football Podcast: Key injuries and re-injuries define Week 7

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts • Spotify

Liz Loza & Matt Harmon, unfortunately, have to discuss a LOT of injuries that occurred in Week 7, headlined by Patrick Mahomes being lost for about a month due to a kneecap injury suffered against the Broncos (1:00). Other big injuries fantasy gamers dealt with include Matt Ryan (ankle), Adam Thielen (hamstring), Kerryon Johnson (knee), and Ito Smith (head/neck), to name a few. Even Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley, who just returned from injuries, got banged up during their game. Liz and Matt discuss the fantasy implications of all those losses in this episode, particularly the Engram and Barkley re-injuries (13:15). Are players coming back too soon? Liz has thoughts.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elsewhere in the NFL, the Vikings offense looked unstoppable against the Detroit Lions (18:30) and Aaron Rodgers delivered his game of the year thus far, lighting up Oakland for over 400 yards and six total touchdowns while sharing the wealth to EVERYBODY (22:00). Jared Goff and the Rams went back to their high-scoring ways, but are they back, or is this just a symptom of playing the Falcons (27:00)? (Then again, they play the Bengals next week, so there’s that). Deshaun Watson helped DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Stills, and Keke Coutee all enjoy productive fantasy days, albeit in a loss to Jacoby Brissett and the Colts (29:00).

Patrick Mahomes and Matt Ryan are just two of the marquee players lost to injury in Week 7. (Credits L to R: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports; Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Please remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts