Fantasy Football Podcast: Kareem Hunt is back – why you should avoid the hype

We have reached Week 10 of the fantasy football season — are you tired yet? Hey, fantasy fatigue is a real thing, and Liz Loza and Matt Harmon are here to help you get through it in the latest fantasy football podcast.

It’s been an eventful week across the NFL. Cam Newton’s season is over, as the Panthers placed their (former) starting quarterback on IR (1:20). Evan Engram is now in a walking boot ahead of a same-stadium rivalry game between the Jets and Giants (8:55). Kareem Hunt is set to play vs. Bills after serving his suspension – what does this mean for Nick Chubb (11:45), and finally, quarterback god Patrick Mahomes is set to make his return from injury, and it begs the question whether his return will positively or negatively affect Damien Williams (17:50).

After discussing all that, our experts preview some interesting Week 10 matchups, including a pair of awesome primetime NFC matchups in Vikings/Cowboys (20:35) and Seahawks/49ers (25:10). After that they preview the rest of the Sunday Week 10 slate (29:00)

They then wrap up the show giving some daily fantasy bargains and fades for the week (59:00).

How will the Cleveland Browns' backfield fare with Kareem Hunt back in the mix? (Photo credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

