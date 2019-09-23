Fantasy Football Podcast: It's Daniel Jones and Kyle Allen's NFL, we just live in it

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

What if I told you that the top-scoring fantasy quarterbacks of Week 3 before Sunday Night Football would be Patrick Mahomes (duh), Russell Wilson (fine), Deshaun Watson (expected), DANIEL JONES (huh?) and KYLE ALLEN (what?!)?

I’d sound crazy, but in a week when 20 quarterbacks under the age of 26 started an NFL game, that indeed is the result at the quarterback position #TheFutureIsNow. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss those performances and much more in the latest Yahoo Fantasy Football podcast.

They open the show recapping a trio of games: the Lamar Jackson/Patrick Mahomes duel in Kansas City (0:35), Russell Wilson and Tyler Locket putting up some impressive numbers against the Saints (3:30) and and the disappointing Chargers showing at home against the Texans (6:05).

Kyle Allen and Daniel Jones showed out for their respective teams en route to impressive victories. Daniel Jones — who lost Saquon Barkley to an ankle injury early — attacked the Buccaneers with his arm and his legs, totaling four touchdowns (11:10). Allen helped showcase just how potent this Panthers offense can be, aiding Christian McCaffrey, Greg Olsen, and Curtis Samuel to big days (16:05).

Elsewhere in the NFL, the dominant 49ers from last weekend? They were nowhere to be seen, barely eking out a win versus the uninspired Steelers (23:45). Matt breaks down another week with his roller-coaster favorite team.

The Vikings continued to prove that this is the Dalvin Cook show, with some Adam Thielen sprinkled in (three catches, 55 yards, one touchdown, one rush, one touchdown) (27:20). It’s Cook’s third 100+ yard rushing game of the season.

Playing without DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery, Carson Wentz and the Eagles primarily turned to Miles Sanders (126 total yards) and Nelson Agholor (50 yards, two touchdowns) in a loss against the Lions (30:55). How will this offense look when everyone is healthy again?

The Atlanta Falcons continue to put up great numbers for their fantasy owners, but have a hard time pulling away with the W in real life. Matt and Liz try to make sense of this confounding team (34:15).

No one is confused about Minshew Mania, however. Liz takes a victory lap after the Jags got their first win of the season against the Tennessee Titans and our experts wonder not when, but if Nick Foles will return (36:45).

Liz and Matt wrap up this episode talking pickups for Week 4, including Phillip Dorsett, Preston Williams and coming off his surprising Week 3 performance, Buffalo Bills tight end, Dawson Knox (41:30).

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones had an impressive debut game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

