Fantasy Football Podcast: Injuries, safety and sports in the time of Coronavirus

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Podcast! Yahoo's fantasy analyst Andy Behrens chats with sports medicine physicians Dr. Sara Edwards and Dr. Gregory Horner for an episode that's a bit of a detour from our usual discussions on sleepers, waiver wire picks and receivers who are poised to break out to talk all things injuries and COVID-19.

[Create or join a 2020 Yahoo Fantasy Football League for free today]

Dr. Edwards is the Associate Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at UCSF, and she currently serves as a team physician for the City College of San Francisco, the University of San Francisco and the Oakland Ballet. Dr. Horner is the leader of the Tri-Valley Orthopedic Specialists’ hand surgery team in Pleasanton, CA and former wide receiver for the Northwestern University Wildcats football team.

Andy, Dr. Horner and Dr. Edwards talk all things injuries and Coronavirus discuss the effects of COVID-19 on sports across the country, how a coronavirus-impacted preseason could mirror the 2011 NFL lockout-affected season which saw more injuries than usual, a look at the testing protocols professional and collegiate sports will be undertaking, whether long-terms effects are a concern for athletes and why you should really, really wear a mask.

Will 2020 see an increase in injuries?

Follow Andy: @AndyBehrens

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts