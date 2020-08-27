Fantasy Football Podcast: How not to blow your draft in 2020

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Dalton Del Don is joined by Chris Allen from 4for4 Football to talk about busts to avoid in the first round, quarterbacks you should steer away from and backup running backs that might be worth a late-round pick on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

It’s often said you can’t win your fantasy league in the first round, but you can lose it. Chris and Dalton look through the players projected to be in the mix during the first round of fantasy drafts to highlight any potential landmines and how your first pick sets the tone for the rest of your draft. (03:35)

And, Chris walks us through his strategy at the quarterback position, including 3 that he advises you to avoid and 1 he suggests you target late in drafts. (19:30)

Every year, a handful of running backs break out from their understudy roles and take over their backfields full-time. Who will be the lucky few this year? Dalton and Chris look through running back depth charts around the league to see who’s rising and could potentially help your fantasy teams — while being had for free in fantasy drafts. (35:30)

The immortal Frank Gore heads to New York, will he carve out enough carries to be fantasy viable?





