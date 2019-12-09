Fantasy Football Podcast: How the NFL playoff race is affecting your fantasy playoffs

Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast

Sadly, we regret to inform you that the Patriots' dynasty is over. Kaput. Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss the state of the Patriots dynasty and much more in the latest fantasy podcast.

Speaking of contenders, they are few and far between in the NFL while there are a plethora of eliminated (or close to eliminated) teams. Yet, some of those teams are still putting up a fight. Liz and Matt talk about which teams are frisky (like the Broncos, Falcons, and Colts) and which teams are packing it in (like the Browns, Panthers, and Jaguars). (02:39)

The New England Patriots lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, 23-16. The Texans beat them, 28-22, in Week 13. And we all know what the Ravens did to them a couple weeks ago. That’s three AFC contenders the Pats lost to. So ... what do we make of this? (23:29)

Elsewhere in the NFL, the aforementioned Texans (after that impressive win over the Pats) were embarrassed in Week 15, 38-24, by Drew Lock and the Broncos. Now, Houston is in a virtual tie at the top of the AFC South with the Titans, who have been BALLIN. How will this battle play out in the coming weeks? (28:21)

Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Week 14 was replete with injuries. Mike Evans, Jared Cook, DeVante Parker, and Derrius Guice all went down, among others. Liz and Matt discuss the ramifications of those losses. (31:01)

Despite the win, Odell Beckham, Jr. and the Browns did not impress on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

