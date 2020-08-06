Fantasy Football Podcast: Heavy RB, early TE and more draft strategy thoughts





Subscribe to The Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Welcome to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Football Forecast! Dalton Del Don is joined by RotoWire’s Jerry Donabedian to talk all things football and fantasy on this latest episode.

After talking through the major NFL headlines including another Dolphins WR, Albert Wilson, opting out (00:58), and Jerry’s take on everyone's favorite hot-take target Clyde Edwards-Helaire (02:46), Jerry and Dalton discuss some draft strategy, headlined by the pros and cons of either going RB heavy or taking the Zero-RB approach that has gained popularity. They help listeners figure out what they should be doing in their drafts since strategy is so league dependent. They also discuss some more unconventional strategies to consider. (07:30)

Jerry and Dalton then move to discussing some key ADPs, including those for Ryan Tannehill, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Devin Singletary, Tarik Cohen, James White, Ronald Jones, Derrius Guice, Brandon Aiyuk, Steven Sims, and the New York Giants wideouts (to name a few!). (24:18)

The Ravens backfield will put up big numbers -- but will any one running back break out? More

Remember to stay tuned to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, which will now have FIVE new episodes per week!

Follow Dalton: @daltondeldon

Follow Jerry: @JerryDonabedian

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts