Fantasy Football Podcast: Gurley & Gordon find new homes, but where will Cam Newton land?

Well, it’s official: The Cam Newton era is over in Carolina.

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss the Panthers releasing the former MVP and more a bit later on the latest fantasy football podcast.

First, two big-name running backs switched teams. The Los Angeles Rams released Todd Gurley, and he was subsequently signed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. (3:55)

The Denver Broncos signed free agent Melvin Gordon, adding him to a backfield that already contained Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. Our experts discuss what the moves mean for fantasy. (10:15)

Newton reportedly had a successful physical in Atlanta that proved his health, so, with that knowledge in tow, where do we think he’ll land? (18:30)

Out of the backfield and switching to out wide, Robby Anderson — signed with the Carolina Panthers (28:00) — and Breshad Perriman — replaced Anderson on the New York Jets — are off the free-agent board. (37:20)

Another wide receiver, Devin Funchess, signed with the Green Bay Packers, giving Aaron Rodgers a new ... weapon? (43:20)

Liz and Matt breakdown all those moves — and discuss sweatpants, lasagna and kumquats on another quarantine edition of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast.

Former Los Angeles Rams and Chargers running backs Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon have signed with the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos, respectively (Photo credits: Kyle Terada, Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

