Fantasy Football Podcast: Greg Olsen lands in Seattle, 3 WRs to watch in the combine and offseason social media detectives

Since last week’s episode, some veteran faces who have been fantasy stars in the past have announced their return to the NFL in 2020.

Greg Olsen signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Drew Brees will return to the New Orleans Saints. Adrian Peterson will once again take the field as a member of the Washington Redskins.

Even Jason Witten, who tried (and failed) his hand in the booth, stated he wants to play again.

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon discuss those returns and more in the latest fantasy football podcast.

The NFL Scouting Combine will start on Sunday, February 23, and our experts talk about rookies they’re most interested in, particularly Henry Ruggs III, Justin Jefferson and Antonio Gandy-Golden. (21:35)

Next up, Liz and Matt are delving into the strange world of social media. This is the time of year when NFL players are Instagramming and tweeting with unmatched relentlessness, oftentimes sharing obscure, mysterious posts which may or may not inadvertently reveal something about their playing future.

Liz and Matt discuss the very latest from that world, including Derek Carr Instagramming a picture of him and Khalil Mack, and Stefon Diggs deleting everything Vikings-related from his IG. (32:30)

